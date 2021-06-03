Water-Based Printing Inks Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity & Global Forecast to 2026

Latest Water-Based Printing Inks Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the water-based printing inks market include Flint Group, hubergroup, Tokyo Ink, Sakata, Mitsuboshi Printing Ink, Sun Chemical, Union Ink, Dainichiseika, Altana, Siegwerk, Permaset and others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The global water-based printing ink market, with its applications, has experienced moderate growth for the past few years and this growth is projected to rise in the upcoming years. The properties such as gloss, flow behavior, color, ink performance, and good surface appearance will be the major factors for the growth of the market. Enough amount of new product developments coupled with the acquisitions are made by key players to serve the applications during the forecast period. Furthermore, the market is experiencing slow to moderate growth which is anticipated to be continued, chiefly driven by the emerging economies. The use of water-based inks is measured around highly alkaline environments as they are soluble in alkaline solutions. Additionally, these inks cannot wet & print smoothly on substrates that are difficult due to the high surface energy of water component which may further restrict the growth of the market. However, continuous product improvement which includes expansion of pH stable inks and development in resins used in ink formulation provides growth opportunities for the market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of water-based printing inks.

Market Segmentation

The entire water-based printing inks market has been sub-categorized into type and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Flexo Inks

Gravure Inks

Screen Printing Inks

By Application

Packaging Industry

Textile Industry

Art

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for water-based printing inks market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

