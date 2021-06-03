Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Size, Share, Key Players & Global Forecast to 2026

Latest Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the nitrogenous fertilizers market include Yara International, Bunge, CF Industries, TogliattiAzot, Nutrien, EuroChem, OCI, URALCHEM, ICL Specialty Fertilizers, SABIC, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative and Others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The rising population and decreasing cultivatable land across the globe are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Besides, the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the usage of advanced fertilizers for higher yield is another major growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the shortage of farmable land, owing to growing urbanization and industrialization, is augmenting the demand of these fertilizers for maximizing productivity.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of nitrogenous fertilizers.

Market Segmentation

The entire nitrogenous fertilizers market has been sub-categorized into type, crop type, form, and mode of application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Urea

Ammonium Nitrate

Ammonium Sulfate

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

Others

By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Form

Liquid

Dry

Others

By Mode of Application

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for nitrogenous fertilizers market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

