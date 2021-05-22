This particular Global Automotive Smart Antenna Market report is a source of information which gives current and approaching technical and financial details of the industry to 2025. A comprehensive market research conducted in this report puts a light on the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, and competitive landscape for your business. It endows with an analytical measurement of the main challenges faced by the business currently and in the upcoming years. Further, the report helps to make you familiar with the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Global automotive smart antenna market is projected to register a CAGR of 14.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are DENSO CORPORATION, Continental AG, Ficosa Internacional SA, HARADA INDUSTRY CO., LTD., TE Connectivity, Airgain, Inc., Calearo Antenne SPA, HARMAN International, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hirschmann Car Communication, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, INPAQ TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd, KATHREIN SE, Laird, LOROM INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD., MD ELEKTRONIK, PulseLarsen Electronics, SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG, Yokowo co., ltd., WISI Group among others.

Smart antennas can be defined as digital wireless communications antenna system which is capable of tracking and handling the signals. It can be used in radar & telecommunications, signal processing and can be part of next-generation reconfigurable broadband wireless systems. In automobile industry, automotive smart antennas are being used as various wireless connectivity and positioning technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3G/LTE cellular, WLAN systems for vehicle-to-everything, in-car hotspots and GNSS positioning applications

Smart antennas can be defined as digital wireless communications antenna system which is capable of tracking and handling the signals. It can be used in radar & telecommunications, signal processing and can be part of next-generation reconfigurable broadband wireless systems. In automobile industry, automotive smart antennas are being used as various wireless connectivity and positioning technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3G/LTE cellular, WLAN systems for vehicle-to-everything, in-car hotspots and GNSS positioning applications.

Smart antennas can be categorized into three major categories, SIMO (single input, multiple outputs), MIMO (multiple inputs, multiple outputs) and MISO (multiple inputs, single output). In SIMO antenna technology, single antenna is used at the source and multiple antennas are used at the destination. In MIMO antenna technology, multiple antennas are used at the source and destination both. In MISO technology, multiple antennas are used at the source and single antenna at the destination.

Smart antenna modules in automobiles comprises of one or more antenna(s) assemblies that contain multiple antenna types along with radio electronics and several RF, digital, analog I/O chips and circuits. Integrating antennas and M2M (machine-to-machine) modules into smart antennas results into applications involving user interfaces, sensors and database interaction.

Product Launch:

In January 2019, Schaffner introduced a new series of single-phase filters which extended the product portfolio of filter family FN 2070. These products were made in order to produce highest performance from single phase filters.

In January 2019, PulseLarsen Electronics introduced its new Tri-Band Antenna for all-bands radios which is ideal for public safety applications. This product is developed as a high performance whip antenna to be paired with all band radios Motorola’s APX8500 & Harris Unity XG.

In October 2018, Scahffner introduced a news series of RFI filters, FN 9255, dual stage and high-performance, with IEC inlet C14 and C20. This product has been made for high frequency products, above 30 MHz. These filters have got full international safety approvals and are compatible with RoHS II directive.

In October 2018, MD ELEKTRONIK had showcased its innovative future data transmission solutions for vehicles at 10th International Suppliers Fair which had the motto ‘Think Digital’ in Germany. The company unveiled its innovation towards safe data transmission solutions.

In August 2018, WISI Group has reduced its distribution cost for video content providers and broadcasters by introducing Smart Broadcast Platform Firefly. This innovation is a cost-effective and well-suited alternative to video delivery through antenna, satellite and dedicated lines because it has end-to-end solution and the proven http-based streaming protocol.

