Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global lung cancer screening software market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 19.63% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various clinical trial initiated for cancer treatment requiring frequent diagnosis and screening to test the effectiveness of the trial.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global lung cancer screening software market are PENRAD TECHNOLOGIES, INC.; Eon; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Kheiron Medical Technologies; Volpara Solutions Limited; Thynk Health; CRA Health LLC; ProVation Medical, Inc.; Nuance Communications, Inc.; Siemens Healthcare GmbH; CureMetrix, Inc.; MyCareWare Inc.; MobileODT; MRS Systems, Inc.; Lungview and Vital Images among others.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-lung-cancer-screening-software-market

This Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market analysis report also offers list of the chief competitors and provides the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. All statistical and numerical data is interpreted with the use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This Lung Cancer Screening Software business document is built with the careful efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters. This Lung Cancer Screening Software business document provides fact-based and penetrating insights from the customers. Moreover, a clear understanding of the products, services and business model is obtained while forming this Lung Cancer Screening Software business document.

Market Definition:

Lung cancer screening software can be defined as the software offering, which is designed to automate the workflow of healthcare facilities by collecting all of the diagnostic results gathered from CT, X-Ray and MRI machines. This results in enhancement of the workflow operability in these facilities. The implementation of this software helps in better patient tracking, assessment of disease stage, next step of action, reporting and keeping a systemized data of patient information.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of lung cancer cases globally is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing awareness regarding the benefits of early diagnosis and frequent screening acts as a market driver

Variety of government initiatives undertaken to implement screening programs for various diseases can also drive the market growth

Multiple benefits such as identification, tracking, enrollment, patient data integration, analytics, communication with physicians helps in better organization of workflow in healthcare facilities which can fuel the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness regarding the screening programs and its benefits in developing regions of the world is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Dearth of technically knowledgeable professionals for cancer diagnosis is expected to restrict the market growth

Lack of funding and other resources from various regions for cancer and associated disorders can also hamper the market growth

Access Detailed TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-lung-cancer-screening-software-market

Segmentation:

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Eon announced that they will provide 170 “EonDirect LCSR (Lung Cancer Screening Registry)” software licenses amounting upto USD 1 million to provide radiology centers, clinics and hospital facilities with enhanced screening service in comparison to the conventional manual tracking utilized. EonDirect registers and tracks patients for lung cancer screening through its cloud-based application system keeping a systematic track of the patient data

In November 2018, Lungview announced the launch of an upgraded lung cancer screening software with the availability of “LungView Luminary” on the new website. The upgraded tracking system helps physicians in keeping a record of patients, and following-up with them on their screening programs. The upgraded version provides optional node tracking, incidental findings tracking and dose information

Competitive Analysis:

Global lung cancer screening software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lung cancer screening software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global lung cancer screening software market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

Order a Copy of Global Lung Cancer Screening Software Market Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-lung-cancer-screening-software-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]