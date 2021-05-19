Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market By Product Type (Equipment, Accessories), Model Type (Benchtop Centrifuges, Floor Standing Centrifuges), Rotor Design(Fixed-Angle Rotors, Swinging-Bucket Rotors), Intended Use(General Purpose Centrifuges, Clinical Centrifuge), Application (Diagnostics, Microbiology, Cellomics), End User(hospital, Biotechnology), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Global laboratory centrifuge market is set to witness steady CAGR of 3.9% in the forecasted period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be credited to the rising use of increasing predominance occurrence of illnesses Growth in research exercises.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global laboratory centrifuge market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, GTCR, LLC. Eppendorf AG, QIAGEN, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC., Andreas Hettich GmbH, Danaher, SIGMA Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd, HERMLE Labortechnik GmbH , NuAire , BD, Kubota Corporation , LabX.com, ACMAS Technologies (P) Ltd., Roch Mechatronics, JaincoLab Export., centrifugalcasting.co.in, Gibson Centri Tech Ltd, LABCARE INSTRUMENTS and others.
This Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market research report involves major parameters namely market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis, and research methodology.
Laboratory centrifuge is research center equipment used to partition liquid, gas or liquid in prospective of thickness. Detachment is conducted by rapidly turning a vessel containing material; radial power pushes heavier parts to the outside of the vessel. This tool is found in many labs from educational to medical for research and it is used to clean cells, subcellular organelles, infections, proteins and nucleic acids.
Market Drivers
- Increasing R&D activity in the area of life science and biotechnology is driving the market growth
- Technological advancements in the field of the new devices is flourishing the market growth
- Increases prevalence and incidence of diseases is assisting in growing the market
- The growing use of molecular diagnostics in hospitals is driving the growth of market
Market Restraints
- High cost of the device acts as a restraint for the market growth
- Long durability of this product act as a restraint for its market growth\
Segmentation: Global Laboratory Centrifuge Market
By Product Type
- Equipment
- Multipurpose Centrifuges
- Micro Centrifuges
- Ultracentrifuges
- Preparative Ultracentrifuges
- Analytical Ultracentrifuges
- Minicentrifuges
- Other Equipment
- Accessories
- Rotors
- Tubes
- Centrifuge Bottles
- Buckets
- Plates
- Other Accessories
Model Type
- Benchtop Centrifuges
- Floor-Standing Centrifuges
Rotor Design
- Fixed-Angle Rotors
- Swinging-Bucket Rotors
- Vertical Rotors
- Other Rotors
- Continuous Flow Rotors
- Batch Rotors
- Zonal Rotors
- Drum Rotors
Intended Use
- General Purpose Centrifuges
- Clinical Centrifuges
- Preclinical Centrifuges
Application
- Diagnostics
- Microbiology
- Cellomics
- Genomics
- Proteomics
- Blood Component Separation
- Other Applications
- Biochemical Analysis
- Nanotechnology Research
End User
- Hospitals
- Companies
- Biotechnology
- Pharmaceutical
- Institutions
- Academic
- Research
By Geography
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- Eppendorf launched a centrifuge in the small 24-place benchtop centrifuges category. Eppendorf expands the product range with a particularly versatile, high-capacity version in the section of large refrigerated benchtop centrifuges. The new Centrifuge 5425 seems to have up to 24 vessels with a volume of 1.5 or 2.0 mL. New centrifuges resolve the traditional problem of conventional rotors during centrifugation do not provide adequate assistance for open tube lids
- In April 2016, Thermos Scientific announced a new benchtop centrifuge for medical and biochemical researchers. That featuring a 2-in-1 hybrid motor with replaceable fixed-angle and rotating tubes designed to promote rapid switching between operations. The 2-in-1 hybrid rotor is constructed to increase efficiency and improve energy efficiency by reducing the need for extra rotors or a centrifuge to be change or purchase
Competitive Analysis:
Global laboratory centrifuge market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of laboratory centrifuge market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
