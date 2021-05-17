Foam: Automotive Foam Market by Player, by Regions, by Types, by Applications and Sales Channel | Johnson Controls, Woodbridge Foam Corporation, Lear Corporation, Bridgestone

Global Automotive Foam Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global Automotive Foam Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Global Automotive Foam Market is expected to reach USD 60.83 billion by 2025, from USD 38.35 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Automotive Foam Market

Some of the major players operating in market are Johnson Controls, Woodbridge Foam Corporation, Lear Corporation, Bridgestone Corporation, BASF, Recticel, Vitafoams, Armacell, The Dow Chemical Company, Rogers, and Saint-Gobain among Others.

Conducts Overall Global Automotive Foam Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Automotive Foam Market, By Type (Polyurethane, Polyolefin, Styrenic, Polyvinyl chloride, Phenolic, Melamine, & Others), By Application(Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Passenger Cars and others),By End User Application(Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Foam Market

Automotive foams are made up of a solid and gas phase mixed together to form a plastic foam. They are available in different foam types based on raw materials. Polyolefin foams can function over a wide range of temperatures reliably across different industry verticals. It is a versatile material for different applications distinctively in the automotive segments. The automotive applications demand for foams having durability and minimal weight. Polypropylene foams make available both, along with reduction in the global component weight, and ominously lower cost. Also, the recyclability of polypropylene foams preserves the environment and helps with the conservation of resources, while meeting the increasing safety standards in the industry. Automotive foams are largely used in all types of vehicles including light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

Increasing use of automotive foams in seating industry is expected to drive the market globally. The major driver for automotive foam consumption comes from the increasing demand in developing countries tied with growing manufacturer’s inclination for automotive foams products in commercial vehicle applications. In March 2012, GRACO and Dow Automotive Systems has jointly introduced the BETAFOAM™ NVH solution to provides a pleasant and quieter riding experience, by incorporating Dow’s BETAFOAM™ technology and Graco HFR™ System, the BETAFOAM™ NVH solution. In June 2014, The DOW Chemical Company has launched its first emission-free Polyurethane (PU) foam solution for interior applications. In Jan 2016, Armacell, a leading insulation foam producer, launched first foam insulation production plant in Russia.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in end-user industries in emerging nations

Versatility and unique physical properties

Economic slowdown

Proper disposal & recycling technique

