Artichokes Market Research On Top Trending Key Players

The global artichoke market accounted for US$ 3,048.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 4,464.1 Mn by 2027.

The Artichokes Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Artichokes market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of superfoods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

Under the application segment, the food industry segment accounted for the largest share in the global artichokes market in 2018. Fresh or jarred artichokes are used in various cuisines especially in salads and pasta. They are also used in dips, tarts and as toppings in pizza or other food. They are boiled, steamed, grilled or roasted with sauces and flavors to make a variety of dishes especially in North Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, and Armenia. There are many traditional and authenticate artichokes home recipes particularly made in Italy, Spain, Turkey, Ireland, and Egypt. For instance, a common Italian artichoke stuffing dish uses a mixture of bread crumbs, garlic, oregano, parsley, grated cheese, and prosciutto or sausage. Apart from this, artichokes are also used in many street foods in these countries. However, the seasonal availability of fresh artichokes has raised the demand for frozen or processed artichokes which is expected to open new avenues for artichokes manufacturers.

The artichoke plant is a type of thorn, enduring blooms, and individual from the sunflower family, which is, for the most part, developed in the nations circumscribing Mediterranean district. It is generally eaten when flower buds are immature. The tender base part of the bud is fruity delightful which is cooked and eaten. Increasing focus on health and novelty food consumption among the people is the main consideration of driving the worldwide artichoke market. Owing to its healthful advantages, which incorporate elevated levels of chromium, antioxidants, fiber, folate, magnesium, and nutrient C has raised its demand among consumers in recent years. In addition, a number of medical research has been conducted to discover the medicinal properties of artichokes. Growing demand from end-user industries such as food, beverages, personal care, and the pharmaceutical industry is expected to propel the growth of the market.

