Packaging Coatings Market Size, Share, Industry Outlook & Global Forecast to 2026

Latest Packaging Coatings Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the packaging coatings market include Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema Group, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, Mantrose-Haeuser Co. Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Sun Coating Company, The Dow Chemical Company, The Valspar Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG Ltd., etc. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The rising e-commerce industries, coupled with the rapid industrialization and urbanization across the globe, is one of the major factors driving the market. Also, the increasing utilization of acrylic-based coatings is creating a positive impact on the market. Moreover, the rising demand for canned food and beverages is also providing a boost to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing consumer inclination for attractive packaging, technological advancements are projected to drive the market further.

Market Segmentation

The entire packaging coatings market has been sub-categorized into substrate, resin, formulation and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Substrate

Plastic

Metal

Paper

Glass

Others

By Resin

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Polyester

Others

By Formulation

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Radiation-Cured

Powder-Based

By Application

Beverages

Food Products

Caps and Closures

Monobloc and Tubes

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for packaging coatings market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

