Screen Printing Inks Market Size, Share, Key Players & Global Forecast to 2026

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the screen printing inks market include Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Flint Group, Huber Group, Sun chemicals, Fujifilm Specialty Ink Systems Ltd., Toyo Ink Co., Ltd., Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Kolorcure, Grafco, and Nazdar Ink Technologies. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Growing demand for these inks from the packaging industry is expected to enhance the global market. Macroeconomic factors which include growing disposable income of the major population and environmental influence and increase in consumer awareness about the wellness are some of the current trends impacting the packaging industry across the globe. Further, these trends are expected to drive the screen printing inks market. Moreover, increase in preference for online reading coupled with the rise in e-commerce industry is likely to fuel the demand for market during the forecast timeframe. However, high VOC emissions related with solvent-based inks is expected to hinder the market. Upsurge in the number of safety guidelines to elude adverse health consequences leading from intake of toxic substances is expected to obstruct the market in the upcoming years.

Market Segmentation

The entire screen printing inks market has been sub-categorized into application and type. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Application:

Labels & Packaging

Commercial Printing

Publication

Others (Including Office Stationery, Magazines, and Newspapers)

By Type:

Solvent-based

Water-based

UV-cured

Others (Including Discharge Inks and Plastisols)

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for market screen printing inks across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

