The Asia-Pacific immunochemistry market is expected to reach US$ 795.05 Mn in 2027 from US$ 409.44 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.8 % from 2019-2027.

The growth of the immunochemistry market is primarily attributed to the rising incidences of chronic and infectious diseases and the increasing geriatric population. However, the limitations associated with immunohistochemistry is likely to have a negative impact on market growth. On the other hand, development opportunities in the region are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Asia-Pacific immunochemistry market in the coming years.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Bio SB, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Abcam Plc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) refers to an important application monoclonal and polyclonal antibody for tissue determination and distribution of antigens of particular disease. It is majorly used to detect several infectious disorders like dengue, hepatitis, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Chronic medical conditions such as obesity, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and stroke, are also considered to be the primary major applications of immunohistochemistry that helps in the diagnosis of these diseases. In other words, rapid urbanization, diets with more meat and salt, less physical activity and increased air pollution make people sick, while improvement in health and medical care has lowered the death rates associated with pneumonia, measles, diarrhea and infant diseases. National diabetes rates increased by more than 50%, from 4,206 prevalent cases per 100,000 in 2000 to 6,336 prevalent cases in 2017. An estimated 6.3% of the population now have diabetes. This equates to about 90 million people. And, in Taiwan, more than one-in-ten people have diabetes. Surveillance and operational research on foodborne-diarrheal infections, healthcare-associated infections, respiratory diseases, and viral hepatitis have increased awareness about antibiotic resistant organisms, identified risk factors for disease transmission, and helped reduce under-reporting of infections. Supported the development of evidence that contributed to a major revision of China?s seasonal influenza vaccination policy in 2018.

According to the National Council on Aging, approximately 80% of adults suffer from at least one chronic disease, whereas 77% of aged people suffer from two. These chronic diseases majorly comprise cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and stroke. Immunohistochemistry techniques help in the quantification and diagnosis of these diseases accurately and reliably. The rising in R&D expenditure in Asia-pacific region is thus likely to grow the immunohistochemistry market in the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Immunochemistry Equipment market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Immunochemistry Equipment market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

Most important End User of Immunochemistry Equipment covered in this report are:

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes, Others

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Diagnostics

Drug Testing

For more clarity on the real potential of the Immunochemistry Equipment market for the forecast period 2021–2027, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

