Curcumin Market 2019-2027 Overview, Demand Status of Key Players, New Business Plans, Upcoming Strategies and Forecast

The report aims to provide an overview of Curcumin Market with detailed market segmentation by form, application, and geography. The global curcumin market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading curcumin market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key curcumin companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd, Biomax Life Sciences Ltd., BioThrive Sciences, Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd., Konark Herbals & Health Care, NOW Foods, Phyto life Sciences, Star Hi Herbs Pvt. Ltd, SV Agrofood, Synthite Industries Ltd

The curcumin market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the improvements in the quality of curcumin coupled with its clinical effectiveness. The increase in awareness of medicinal and health benefits of curcumin has boosted the growth of the market. However, the formulation challenges for curcumin based products restrict the growth of the curcumin market. On the other h and, increasing application in the field of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the curcumin market during the forecast period.

Curcumin is a phytopolyphenol pigment that is isolated from turmeric, bearing numerous pharmacologic properties. The primary application of curcumin in pharmaceuticals is to block the formation of reactive oxygen species. The presence of anti-inflammatory properties in curcumin results in the inhibition of cyclooxygenases (COX) and helps in the disruption of cell signaling transduction by different mechanisms. The yellow color and pungent taste of turmeric are due to the presence of curcumin. The use of curcumin in Asia and many other parts of the world is quite traditional as a spice and as a medicinal herb. Whereas, wound healing is the primary and most useful application of curcumin.

The report analyzes factors affecting curcumin market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the curcumin market in these regions.

