Trending Report On Glufosinate Market By Growth, Demand & Opportunities & Forecast To 2026 | SinoHarvest Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, BASF SE, Nufarm limited

The global glufosinate market was valued at $544.8 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $2,097.7 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Glufosinate is a naturally occurring herbicide isolated from two species of Streptomyces fungi. It is widely used as a substitute of glyphosate and paraquat and is used to control a wide range of weeds such as morning glories, hemp sesbania (Sesbania bispinosa), Pennsylvania smartweed (Polygonum Pensylvanicum), and others. Its usage as a crop desiccator facilitates harvesting. Rise in concern toward wide usage of agrochemicals in various crops has led to a shift toward bio-based solutions, which is anticipated to boost growth of the glufosinate market.

Leading Players in the Glufosinate Market:

Bayer AG

Limin Chemical Co.Ltd.

Zhejiang Yongnong Chem. Ind. Co.Ltd.

UPL Limited

Lier Chemical Co.Ltd.

Jiangsu Seven Continents Green Chemical Co.Ltd.

SinoHarvest Corporation

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

BASF SE

Nufarm limited

The Glufosinate market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Competitive landscape

The Glufosinate Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

Glufosinate Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

Access full Report Description, For More Inquiry@ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013228325/buying

