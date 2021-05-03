4 Things About Organ Transplantation Market That Will Change Coming Decade

Organ transplantation refers to the replacement of the diseased or damaged organ with a healthy organ. The organs may be donated by live donors or harvested from a brain dead organ donors. Organ dysfunction caused due to severe injuries cancer, organ failure and/or genetic disorders necessitates the requirement for organ transplant procedures.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Organ Transplantation Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Organ Transplantation Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Organ Transplantation. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bio Med Pvt. Ltd. (United States), Terumo Medical Corporation (United States), Preservation Solutions, Inc. (United States), Transonic (United States), Pfizer, Inc. (United States), TransMedic, Inc. (United States), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (United Kingdom), OrganOX Limited (United Kingdom), Transplant Biomedical (United Kingdom), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) and Accord Healthcare GmbH (Spain).

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Chronic Diseases and Organ Failure

Growing Consumption of Alcohol and Unhealthy Diet

Increasing Relevance of Renal Diseases

Market Trend

Technology Advancement and Innovation In Medical Sector

Organ and Tissue Procurement And Its preservation

Restraints

High Cost of Transplantation

Limited Number of Donors

Increasing Incidences And Organ Failure

Opportunities

Rising Aging Population and Changing Lifestyle

Challenges

Huge Gap Between Demand and Supply For Organ Transplantation

Major Market Developments:

Organs that have been successfully transplanted include the heart, kidneys, brain, liver, lungs, pancreas, intestine, and thymus. From the year 2000 and forward, there have been approximately 2,200 lung transplants performed each year worldwide. From between 2000 and 2006, the median survival period for lung transplant patients has been 5-and-a-half years, meaning half the patients survived for a shorter time period and a half survived for a longer period. In China, a kidney transplant operation runs for around USD 70,000, liver for USD 160,000, and heart for USD 120,000. Although these prices are still unattainable to the poor, compared to the fees of the United States, where a kidney transplant may demand USD 100,000, a liver USD 250,000, and a heart USD 860,000, Chinese prices have made China a major provider of organs and transplantation surgeries to other countries.

According to National Kidney Foundation “Around 3,000 new patients are added to the kidney waiting list each month worldwide.” According to the United Network for organ sharing, in the United States every day 21 people die to wait for an organ, and more than 120,000 men, women, and children await lifesaving organ transplants. and According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, till May 2017, there were around 117,829 patients waiting for organ transplants in the U.S., among them about 97,610 were waiting for kidney transplants. However, only 11,061 transplant procedures were performed from January to April 2017.

Ongoing awareness of developments in medical technologies is integral to understanding and utilizing the best options available. Development in the field of organ transplantation such as machine reperfusion of organs have the potential to transform and increase the opportunities for patients needing a transplant. Repair and regeneration of organs will have a substantial impact on the number of suitable organ donors. Both mechanical and biological (stem cell) organ replacement therapies may change the profile of people needing an organ transplant. Work with the eye and tissue banking sector will continue to foster a strong national network, and consistency and sustainability of the sector.

The Global Organ Transplantation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



by Type (Preservation Solutions, Transplant Diagnostics, Tissue Products, Others (Immunosuppressive drugs)), Application (Children, Adults, Senior Citizens), Organ Type (Heart, Kidney, Liver, Lungs, Other), End user (Hospitals, Transplant centers, Others), Type of Transplant (Autograft, Allograft and Allotransplantation, Xenograft and Xenotransplantation, Other)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Organ Transplantation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Organ Transplantation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Organ Transplantation Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Organ Transplantation

Chapter 4: Presenting the Organ Transplantation Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Organ Transplantation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Organ Transplantation Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Organ Transplantation Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



