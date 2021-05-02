Hydroxychloroquine Market Size, Key Players, Global Forecast to 2026

Latest Hydroxychloroquine Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the hydroxychloroquine market include Sanofi S.A., Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Laurus Labs Limited, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Prasco Laboratories, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Novartis International AG, Concordia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Covis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cardinal Health, AphenaPharma Solutions Tennessee, Inc., Mylan N.V., McKesson Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Lupin Pharmaceutical, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The market is primarily driven by rising occurrences of chronic diseases globally as hydroxychloroquine is used in treatment of number of diseases such as uncomplicated malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, chronic discoid lupus erythematosus, and systemic lupus erythematosus as it is commonly prescribed for these diseases which makes this market steady as number of cases on diseases such as malaria is high every year.For instance, according to WHO (World Health Organization) in 2018, an estimated 228 million cases of malaria happened worldwide compared with 231 million cases in 2017. From this it is also estimated that, there is a constant need of Hydroxychloroquine in treating this disease making the market less vulnerable to outside changes. Recent positive research on treatment of novel coronavirus using Hydroxychloroquine came up with positive signs, which is helping in growing demand of this drug from last one month. However, the drug has some serious side effects which restrains the market.

The report covers Porter's Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of hydroxychloroquine.

Market Segmentation

The entire hydroxychloroquine market has been sub-categorized into disease indication and distribution channel.

By Disease Indication

Malaria

Coronavirus disease (COVID 19)

Lupus Erythematosus

Rheumatoid Arthritis

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for hydroxychloroquine market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

