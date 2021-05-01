The Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment market. The market report is sure to lend a hand in enhancing sales and improving return on investment (ROI). This market research report provides clients with the supreme level of market data and information which is specific to their niche and their business requirements. This global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment market research report is a proven source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about the important business strategies.

Market Analysis: Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market

Global parkinson’s disease market is anticipated to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.57 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.57 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of geriatric population and association of parkinson’s disease associated with this.

Key Market Competitors: Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in parkinson’s disease treatment market are GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Impax Laboratories LLC, AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health., Lundbeck, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., WOCKHARDT., ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., UCB S.A., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, STADA Arzneimittel AG, Orion Corporation., Mylan N.V., Par Pharmaceutical., Cipla Inc., DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY LIMITED., and Apotex Inc.

Market Definition: Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market

Parkinson’s disease is known as an incurable neurological disorder that is progressive in nature and majorly affects the movement of the sufferer. The symptoms are manageable and even curable in some cases, but the disease itself isn’t. The symptoms accompanied with the disease are tremors, latency of movement, posture difficulties, speech difficulties and even lack of involuntary movements. The drugs and medications available for this disease only manage the symptoms and render the disease incurable.

According to Parkinsons News Today, around seven to ten million people worldwide are suffering from parkinson’s disease, this rising population is expected to drive the market for parkinson’s disease treatment market in the forecast period.

Segmentation: Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market : By Drug Class

Levodopa/Carbidopa

Dopamine Receptor Agonists

MAO-Inhibitors

COMT-Inhibitors

Anticholinergics

Other Drugs

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market : By Medical Devices

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices

Levodopa/Carbidopa Enteral Suspension (Duopa) Delivery Devices

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Transdermal

Subcutaneous

Intestinal Infusion

Others

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market : By Patient Care Setting

Hospitals

Clinics

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market : By Geography

North America:

US

Canada

Mexico

South America:

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe:

Germany

France

United

Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific:

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa:

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market:

In September 2016, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced a distribution agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe for the sale of prescription drugs in japan that included the drug for the treatment of parkinson’s disease known as Parlodel.

In April 2016, US Food and Drug Administration approved NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of symptoms like hallucinations and delusions that are commonly found with parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Drivers:

Rising levels of geriatric population and with it the associated rise in parkinson’s disease cases is expected to drive the market growth

Increased research and development expenditure from government and private enterprises is also expected to drive the market growth

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market Restraints:

Lack of curable drugs for the disease is expected to restrain the market growth

Patent expiration during the forecast period and side effects associated with some of the drugs available in the market is expected to restrain the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market

The global parkinson’s disease treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of parkinson’s disease treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request An Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

