Market Analysis: Global Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapeutics Market

Global non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis therapeutics market is rising gradually registering a substantial in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The emergence of drugs used in the treatment of celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, hyperthyroidism, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bone marrow cancer, growing aging population are the key drivers for market growth.

Key Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapeutics Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis therapeutics market are Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Allergan, Amgen Inc, Astellas Pharma Inc, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Teijin Pharma Limited, Stelis Biopharma, Radius Health, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Novartis AG, Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Mereo BioPharma Group plc, Merck & Co., Inc, Gedeon Richter (UK) Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novo Nordisk A/S, Cipla Inc, UCB SA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and among others.

Market Definition: Global Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapeutics Market

Non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis is a type of inflammatory arthritis, a hetrogenous group of autoimmune disorders that causes pain in lower back. The non-radiographic means that the symptoms or inflammation will not visible on x-ray (radiograph) but can show on MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan however it can negative too and axial spondyloarthritis means arthritis affect mainly on the spine. The patients with non- radiographic axial spondyloarthritis experience the severe back pain.

According to the statistics puplished in the UCB S.A., an estimated adult population of non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis is up to 0.5% to 1.4%. Growing incidence of non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, accelerating demand of novel therapies and treatment are the key drivers for market growth

Segmentation: Global Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapeutics Market

Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapeutics Market : By Treatment Type

Medication

Surgery

Physical Therapy

Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapeutics Market : By Drugs

Secukinumab

Etanercept

Infliximab

Others

Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapeutics Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapeutics Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapeutics Market : By Geography

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

South America:

Brazil

Rest of South America

Europe:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific:

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa:

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapeutics Market:

In June 2019, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd reported positive results of phase III, multi-regional, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study for brodalumab (KHK4827) evaluating for the treatment of non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis. The trial has demonstrated that brodalumab was well tolerated in 16 weeks and effective. If successful, will be a novel option for the treatment of non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

In March 2019, UCB SA received the US FDA approval for Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), EGylated anti-TNF (Tumor Necrosis Factor) for the treatment of non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.The FDA approval of Cimzia represents the significant treatment options for patients suffering from osteoporosis non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis across the globe.

Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapeutics Market Drivers:

Increases prevalence of non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis worldwide can enhance the market growth

Vulnerable adult population can also act as a market driver

Accelerates demand of novel therapies and newer development is driving the growth of this market

Strategic collaboration and licensing deal between the companies safety is enhancing the market growth

Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapeutics Market Restraints:

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable.

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs of branded version is expected to restrain the growth if the market

Inadequate knowledge about non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis in some developing countries

Competitive Analysis:

Global non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis therapeutics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis therapeutics market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Therapeutics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of Global non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis therapeutics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

