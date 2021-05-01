Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Argan Oil Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are OLVEA, ARGANisme, ZINEGLOB, NADIFIARGAN.COM, Argania Spinosa, Brenntag North America, Inc., Frontier Co-op, Simply Argan Ltd, Melvita, Morgan Cosmetics, LLC, Kanta Enterprises Private Limited., ARGATLAS, Nutrix Health Care Pvt. Ltd, Bo International among other domestic and global players.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Argan Oil Market

Argan oil market is expected to grow at a growth rate of 19.87% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing demand from medical industries is expected to enhance the demand for argan oil in the mentioned forecast period.

Argan oil is a kind of oil which is derived from the argan tree especially from morocco. They are widely used in application such as cosmetics, medical and food.

Increasing awareness about the health advantages of argan oil is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing demand from food industries, increasing prevalence for cosmetic products, increasing awareness about the toxicity of fossils derived chemicals, and increasing demand for natural products are some of the factors which will enhance the demand for argan oil in the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as OLVEA, ARGANisme, ZINEGLOB, NADIFIARGAN.COM, Argania Spinosa, Brenntag North America, Inc., Frontier Co-op, Simply Argan Ltd, Melvita, Morgan Cosmetics, LLC, Kanta Enterprises Private Limited., ARGATLAS, Nutrix Health Care Pvt. Ltd, Bo International among other domestic and global players.

Global Argan Oil Market Scope and Market Size

Argan oil market is segmented of the basis of application, source and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of application, the argan oil market is segmented into cosmetics, food and medical.

Based on source, the argan oil market is divided into natural and organic.

The distribution channel segment of the argan oil market is divided into hypermarket/supermarket, franchise outlets, specialty stores and online.

The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The Argan Oil market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.

To comprehend Argan Oil market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Argan Oil market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Argan Oilare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2026

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Argan Oil Manufacturers

Argan Oil Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Argan Oil Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

