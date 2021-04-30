Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Almond Powder Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Rolling Hills Nut, Alldrin Brothers., Treehouse California Almonds., Oleander Bio, Austrade, Inc., Cannan Palestine, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Anthony’s Goods, Hodgson Mill, King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., Barney Butter, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, Almondco Australia Ltd, BORGES AGRICULTURAL & INDUSTRIAL NUT, Almond Pro, Grain-Free JK Gourmet, WellBees and Nature’s Eats Inc among others.

Global almond powder market is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 407.63 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising need for high nutritional content food products.

Drivers and Restraints of the Almond Powder market

Rising consumer awareness regarding healthy diets is driving the market growth

Increased requirement from chocolate and candy industry is also expected to drive the growth of the market

The rising demand in bakery products is also driving the growth of the market in the forecast period

Increasing demands of gluten free products is propelling the market growth

Rising trend of homemade almond powder is restraining the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis:

Almond Powder MARKET Segmentation:

By Type

Blanched Almond Powder

Natural Almond Powder

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

By End User

Household

Foodservice

Industrial Food & Beverages Bakery Confectionary Dressings & Condiments Sauces & Spreads Ready Meals Savory Snacks Beverage Processing Others

Cosmetic

Others

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Almond Powderare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2026

