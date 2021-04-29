Waste Heat Boiler Market | Growth Popularity And Emerging Trends In The Industry

The global waste heat boiler market is estimated to account US$ 5.78 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10.03 Bn by 2027.

Steam is a vital element in power generation plants, which is a key energy source and fulfils several significant functions, including for turbine operation, as process steam, or for district heating. Thus, heat recovery systems are considered very essential components in several power generation utilities. These components facilitate in increasing the overall efficiency of these plants and minimizes the fuel costs. For instance, several environmental problems can be caused by the fossil fuel power plants owing to their exhaust emissions as well as use of substantial amounts of water. Recovery of heat and water from the flue gas in a thermal power station can help in reducing the emissions as well as water requirements.

Many techniques have been developed and implemented to utilize flue gas, which can facilitate in solving these issues. Among these, techniques focused on waste heat are quite attractive. The waste heat boiler by orientation is segmented into horizontal and vertical boilers. The waste heat recovery capacity of each of these boilers depends on the boiler efficiency. Further, the choice of orientation is majorly dependent on the installation site. Vertical boilers are usually preferred at small and narrow application; however horizontal boilers are mostly deployed at spacious site. Both of these boilers are different in terms of application area, thus the choice completely depends on the customers’ requirements.

Depending on the process type, waste heat can be released at nearly any temperature in an industrial furnace or kiln. Typically most of the waste heat generated in the high temperature originates from direct combustion processes; heat generated in the medium range comes from the exhaust of combustion units; and heat generated in the low temperature range comes from products, parts, and the process unit equipment. The power generating efficiency from waste heat recovery is greatly reliant on the waste heat source temperature. Generally, economically viable waste heat power generation has been restricted chiefly to medium- to high-temperature or ultra-high waste heat sources.

In the future, the energy-efficient solutions would most likely to witness high demand. Waste heat boiler, an energy-efficient equipment are used to recover waste heat energy and can reduce future operating costs, capital investment, and utility systems costs. The performance of waste heater boilers is a key element in the efforts of commercial facilities to hold down utility costs. For maintenance and engineering procedures in various industries, businesses trying to provide efficient boiler performance, the efficiency of the boiler is decided by the proportion of heat output to the amount of fuel utilized. According to the U.S Department of energy, traditional heating systems generally run between 56% to 70% efficiency, which is a substantial loss in energy savings. However, modern boilers and water heaters run around 80% efficiency, which provides significant energy savings when used in a number of industries. Thus, developing technologies offer promise in recovering waste heat more efficiently rather than traditional.

