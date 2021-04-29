Cryogenic Pump Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020-2027

The cryogenic pump market accounted to US$ 1.86 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2.82 Bn by 2027.

With increasing focus of various countries on reducing carbon emissions and pollution, the demand for clean energy fuels and renewables is growing at an unprecedented rate. The growth in the production of natural gas, majorly due to shale reserves in the US and rise in the production of LNG, is expected to boost the gas based generation capacity worldwide. Nitrogen, oxygen, argon, LNG/LPG, hydrogen, and helium are some of the most common gas that are transported through the use of cryogenic pumps. These pumps are widely employed in industries such as electronics, healthcare & pharmaceutical, energy & power, metallurgy, chemical, and others.

The major players operating in the market for cryogenic pump market are Atlas Copco AB, Elliott Group, Flowserve Corporation, Fives, Linde AG, NIKKISO CO., LTD., PHPK Technologies, Ruhrpumpen Group, SEHWA TECH, INC., and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. among others.

With increasing focus of various countries on reducing carbon emissions and pollution, the demand for clean energy fuels and renewables is growing at an unprecedented rate. The investments in the renewables is anticipated to reach US$ 2.6 trillion mark since 2009. The prices of the solar panels have fallen drastically, that has driven the investments in the solar power energy generation over the years. Despite of the increasing investments in the renewable energy, a significant rise in the greenhouse emissions has been observed over the years. This has led to further innovations and tool development with respect to finding equipment that would reduce carbon footprints. The encouraging investments in the solar energy sector would lay a strong platform for the use of cryogenic pump as they are majorly used in the manufacturing of solar panels. The trend is predicted to pitch over the period leading to a huge opportunity for the cryogenic pump players.

The cryogenic pump market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and SAM. The Asia Pacific region holds the highest market share, and is projected to be the fastest-growing region as well in the coming years. The APAC region consists of many developing countries which experiences continuous growth in the electronics industry.

The Asia Pacific region has become a global manufacturing hub with the presence of diverse manufacturing industries. Some of the market players operating in the Asia Pacific region includes Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Sehwa Tech Inc., Heavy Industries Ltd., Ebara Corporation, and Nikkiso Co. Ltd. among others. China is one of the major countries which has a significant market share in electronics and semiconductor industry. The Chinese manufacturers are highly focused on strengthening their capabilities in the fields of materials, components, and equipment. This would ultimately boost the business of cryogenic pump market.

