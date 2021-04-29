Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2020-2027

Latest market study on “Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Type (PHA, PLA, Starch Blends, Biodegradable Polyesters, and Others), End User (Packaging & Bags, Agriculture & Horticulture, Consumer Goods, Textile, Others), and Country”. The Asia Pacific biodegradable plastic market is accounted to US$ 731.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,916.1 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Some of the key players in the Asia Pacific biodegradable plastic market include API SpA, BASF SE, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Blason Industries, Novamont S.p.A., Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd., GuangDong Huazhilu Biological Material Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Plantic Technologies Limited and Total Corbion PLA. amongst the others.

The customers in developed and developing countries have been educated of the ill effects of conventional plastics on their lifestyle and the environment. As a result, they demand more environmentally friendly products that leads to a decrease in the use of crude oil and natural gas, thus, reducing carbon footprints. Biodegradable plastic is an alternative for almost all conventional plastics used in a diverse range of applications. These plastics promise to offer innovative solutions with enriched properties, along with distinctive ability to lower emissions as well as to provide the same qualities and functionalities as that of conventional plastics. The biodegradable plastics are synthesized using renewable resources as well as fossil raw materials, such as cellulose ester, PLA, PHA, starch derivatives, and copolyesters (PBS, PBAT, etc.).

The Asia Pacific Biodegradable plastic market is bifurcated based on end user into packaging and bags, agriculture and horticulture, consumer goods, textile and others. The packaging and bags segment accounted for the largest share in the Asia Pacific biodegradable plastic market. The biodegradable plastics have found a profound place in the packaging and bags sector considering the growing demand for biodegradable plastic from the packaging sector due to its properties like being stronger and convenient to use as compared to the traditional plastics. Rigid packaging is implemented by manufacturers of cosmetic goods, as well as beverage bottles, among others. Materials including bio-PE, PLA, or bio-PET, are commonly used in rigid biodegradable plastic packaging.

Various organizations are working to bringing transformation in the handling of plastics, through strategic planning, communication, consumer awareness campaigns, documentary films, education, cleanup campaigns, raising business awareness, scientific research, entrepreneurial innovation, legislation, and sustainability. The primary aim is to increase the understanding of users regarding plastic pollution, thereby encouraging the invention of more sustainable solutions, and empowerment of more people and business organizations to take action to stop plastic pollution. Therefore, the revolution in consumer demand on the basis of environmental awareness, packaging convenience, and sustainable plastic production systems is boosting the global biodegradable plastic market growth.

