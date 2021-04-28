The Dental Restoration Materials Market report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Dental Restoration Materials market. The market report is sure to lend a hand in enhancing sales and improving return on investment (ROI). This market research report provides clients with the supreme level of market data and information which is specific to their niche and their business requirements. This global Dental Restoration Materials market research report is a proven source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about the important business strategies.

Market Analysis: Global Dental Restoration Materials Market

Global Dental Restoration Materials Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 16.62 billion to an estimated value of USD 27.65 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing dental tourism is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Dental Restoration Materials Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the dental restoration materials market are 3M, COLTENE Group, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, Dentsply Sirona, DMG America LLC, GC Corporation, Ivoclar Vivadent, Kerr Corporation, Kulzer GmbH, KURARAY NORITAKE DENTAL INC., Premier Dental, SHOFU DENTAL, Silmet Dental_ Silmt Ltd. VOCO GmbH – The Dentalists, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Institut Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet, VITA Zahnfabrik, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC.

Market Definition: Global Dental Restoration Materials Market

Restorative dentistry is the term used by the dentists to explain how they replace missing or damaged teeth. Some of the common restorative options are filling, crowns and implants. The main aim is prevention of future oral problems. By filling the empty spaces, one can keep teeth properly aligned. The most common way to treat a cavity is for your dentist to remove the decay and fill the tooth with one of several different materials available.

Segmentation: Global Dental Restoration Materials Market

Dental Restoration Materials Market :By Product

Restorative Materials

Dental Restoration Materials Market : By End- User

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Dental Schools & Research Institutes

Dental Restoration Materials Market : By Restoration Type

Direct

Indirect

Dental Restoration Materials Market : By Product Type

Filling

Crowns

Onlays

Inlays

Dental Implants

Dental Bridges

Dental Crowns

Others

Dental Restoration Materials Market : By Geography

North America”

US.

Canada

Mexico

South America:

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific:

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa:

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Dentsply announced the launch of “Azento”, their single tooth replacement solution which revolutionizes the digital implant workflow by streamlining implant planning service, purchasing and delivery. It is also equipped with imaging system which will help the dentist to receive a precise customized digital treatment plan based on each patient’s digital scans. It is designed so that dentist can select best- fitting implant and determine optimal implant positioning.

In October 2016, Ivoclar Vivadent launched Cention N which is an affordable, metal-free filling material that meets the demand for mercury-free restorations. The filling material offers a cost-efficient substitute for amalgam and fulfils the need for an esthetic material in the posterior region. It also has high bending strength and straightforward application protocol. The main aim is to find an alternative for the amalgam by 2020.

Dental Restoration Materials Market Drivers:

Increasing tooth repairing procedures is driving the market.

Advancement and development in cosmetics dental procedure is driving the market growth.

Dental Restoration Materials Market Restraint:

High cost of the treatment is restraining the market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Dental Restoration Materials Market

Global dental restoration materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental restoration materials market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Dental Restoration Materials Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents:Dental Restoration Materials Market

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

