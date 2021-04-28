The Dementia – Alzheimer Disease Market report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Dementia – Alzheimer Disease market. The market report is sure to lend a hand in enhancing sales and improving return on investment (ROI). This market research report provides clients with the supreme level of market data and information which is specific to their niche and their business requirements. This global Dementia – Alzheimer Disease market research report is a proven source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about the important business strategies.

Market Analysis: Global Dementia & Alzheimer Disease Market

The global dementia & alzheimer disease market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Dementia & Alzheimer Disease Market

Some of the major players operating in the global dementia & alzheimer disease market are Ono Pharmaceutical, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, H Lundbeck A/S, Johnson & Johnson, Eisai Co Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical, Novartis International AG, Eisai Co. Ltd., Lundbeck A/S and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd, VTV Therapeutics, Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, and AC Immune among others.

Market Definition: Global Dementia & Alzheimer Disease Market

The most common cause of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease. Dementia is a group of co-occurring signs and symptoms that includes progressive worsening of intellectual role. Dementia defines number of symptoms which contains memory loss and problems with thinking, problem-solving or language. These types of indications generally happen when the brain is injured by particular diseases, counting Alzheimer’s illness Numerous cognitive abilities are reduced with dementia, including language, attention, memory, reasoning, visuospatial function, decision making, orientation and others. People with dementia and cognitive impairments often suffer with change in personality, emotional regulation, and social behaviors. Significantly, the intellectual and behavioral changes occur with dementia that can interfere with work, social activities, relationships and damage a person’s ability to perform routine daily activities (e.g., driving, shopping, housekeeping, cooking, managing finances, and personal care). Common symptoms of dementia include the gradual loss of memory, decline in communication skills and difficulty with thinking and reasoning.

According to the World Health Organization, cost of treatment of dementia is more than USD 604 billion per year. This includes the cost of providing health and social care as well the reduction or loss of income of people with dementia and their caregivers.

Major Dementia & Alzheimer Disease Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease

Increasing awareness about the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease

High treatment cost

Side effects of the disease treatment

Market Segmentation: Global Dementia & Alzheimer Disease Market

The global dementia & alzheimer disease market is segmented based on drug class, distribution channel, and geographical segments.

Based on drug class, the market is segmented into cholinergic, memantine and combined drug.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online sales.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Dementia & Alzheimer Disease Market:

In January 2018, Dthera Sciences (U.S.), launched ReminX, which is an artificial-intelligence-powered consumer health product designed to digitally deliver reminiscence therapy to individuals suffering from Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In July 2018, ADI (U.S.) and Global Coalition on Aging (GCOA) (U.S.) launched the Dementia Innovation Readiness Index during ADI’s 33rd International Conference in Chicago. This Index can be used to analyze the readiness of countries to develop and organize dementia solutions into their healthcare, policy and social frameworks.

Competitive Analysis: Global Dementia & Alzheimer Disease Market

The global dementia & alzheimer disease market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dementia & alzheimer disease market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Dementia & Alzheimer Disease Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global dementia & alzheimer disease market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

