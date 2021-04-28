The Computed Tomography Devices Market report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Computed Tomography Devices market. The market report is sure to lend a hand in enhancing sales and improving return on investment (ROI). This market research report provides clients with the supreme level of market data and information which is specific to their niche and their business requirements. This global Computed Tomography Devices market research report is a proven source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about the important business strategies.

Market Analysis: Global Computed Tomography Devices Market

Global Computed Tomography Devices Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.17 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.84 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in prevalence of cardiovascular, orthopedic, and cancer diseases

Key Computed Tomography Devices Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the computed tomography devices market are GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), Siemens (Germany), Toshiba Medical System Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan), Neusoft Corporation (US), Neurologica Comp(US), Medtronic (Ireland), Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd. (China ), Accuray Incorporated (US), PlanMED (Finaland), DxRay Inc (US)., Koning Corporation (US), Carestream Health (US) PointNix Co. Ltd(South Korea), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Hologic, Inc.(US) Shimadzu corp. (Japan) and other.

Market Definition: Global Computed Tomography Devices Market

Computed Tomography Devices are devices used for a noninvasive medical examination or procedure that uses specialized X-ray equipment to produce cross-sectional images of the body. These cross-sectional images or slices of images are used for a variety of diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. These devices are used in hospitals and diagnostics centers.

According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018 due to cancer; Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. About 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. These deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Computed Tomography Devices Market

Computed Tomography Devices Market : By Product

Low Slice CT Scanner (64 slices)

Computed Tomography Devices Market : By Application

Cardiovascular Applications

Oncology

Neurovascular Application

Abdomen and Pelvic Application

Pulmonary Angiogram

Spinal Application

Musculoskeletal Application

Computed Tomography Devices Market :By End Users

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Computed Tomography Devices Market :By Geography

North America:

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America:

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific:

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa:

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Computed Tomography Devices Market:

In April 2019, Grapefruit Boulevard Investments, Inc. acquired Imaging3, Inc , Imaging3, Inc focused on the introduction of disruptive technologies in the medical imaging industry. This will make Grapefruit Boulevard Investments, Inc. one of the leader in imaging market.

In June 2017, Siemens Unveils Symbia Intevo Bold SPECT/CT, a Scanner Built to Offer Multiple Scanning Applications this can be utilized to take a CT scan and then applied to improve the quality of a subsequent SPECT scan.

Computed Tomography Devices Market Drivers:

There is increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular, orthopedic, and cancer diseases is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

There is Increase in awareness and early diagnosis of chronic cardiovascular diseases and cancer is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth

A technological advance in digital imaging technology is driving this market.

Computed Tomography Devices Market Restraints:

High amount of costing of these equipment is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Competitive Analysis:Computed Tomography Devices Market

Global computed tomography devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of computed tomography devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

