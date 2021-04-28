The Chlamydia Infections Treatment Market report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Chlamydia Infections Treatment market. The market report is sure to lend a hand in enhancing sales and improving return on investment (ROI). This market research report provides clients with the supreme level of market data and information which is specific to their niche and their business requirements. This global Chlamydia Infections Treatment market research report is a proven source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about the important business strategies.
Market Analysis: Global Chlamydia Infections Treatment Market
Global chlamydia infections treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The growth in the market can be contributed due to the prevelance of disease and rising health awareness.
Key Market Players:Chlamydia Infections Treatment Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global chlamydia infections treatment market are BlueWillow Biologics, Hologic, Inc., Cepheid, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., BD, Agilent Technologies, Inc., bioM rieux SA, Promega Corporation, Genentech, Inc., Akorn, Incorporated, Mallinckrodt, Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Bruker, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC among others.
Market Definition: Global Chlamydia Infections Treatment Market
Chlamydia is a sexually transmitted disease that can affect both males and females. It is also called Chlamydia trachomatis. The infection does not have signs and symptoms in most of the cases resulting in spreading to others partners. This infection is caused by bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis. The effects of chlamydia in females can lead to infertility.
Chlamydia is the most common STD in men. It was estimated that 20% men suffering from gonorrhea has chlamydia too. The incidence of chlamydia in females is approximately 5% and 40% females with gonorrhea has chlamydia too. The incidence of chlamydia infections in the United States accounts for approximately 2.86 million cases per year.
Segmentation: Global Chlamydia Infections Treatment Market
Chlamydia Infections Treatment Market : By Related Diseases
Gonorrhea
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)
Syphilis
Others
Chlamydia Infections Treatment Market : By Causative Organisms
Chlamydia trachomatis
Chlamydophila pneumoniae
Others
Chlamydia Infections Treatment Market : By Route of Administration
Oral
Injectable
Others
Chlamydia Infections Treatment Market : By End Users
Hospitals
Homecare
Specialty Clinics
Others
Chlamydia Infections Treatment Market : By Distribution Channels
Hospital Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Others
Chlamydia Infections Treatment Market : By Geography
North America:
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe:
Germany
Italy
U.K.
France
Spain
Netherlands
Belgium
Switzerland
Turkey
Russia
Hungary
Lithuania
Austria
Ireland
Norway
Poland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific:
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Vietnam
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America:
Peru
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa:
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Kuwait
Egypt
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Chlamydia Infections Treatment Market:
In May 2019, Hologic, Inc. and Cepheid received the U. S. FDA approval for Aptima Combo 2 Assay and Xpert CT/NG, respectively. These are the tests for detection of chlamydia and gonorrhea by using throat and rectal samples. The commercialization of these tests will increase the diagnostics market size of chlamydia and other STDs
In September 2018, BlueWillow Biologics received an NIH Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant award for development of NanoVax, an intranasal vaccine that is used for prevention of chlamydia. There are many cases of this infection that are left untreated due to lack of diagnosis. The NanoVax vaccine will provide a promising preventive therapy for chlamydia infection
Chlamydia Infections Treatment Market Drivers
Increasing incidence of chlamydia and other sexually transmitted diseases is expected to drive the market growth
Increasing use of screening for the disease will contribute in the market growth
Supporting reimbursement policies for companies will increase the research and development of new drugs and drive the market growth
Increasing governmental initiatives like awareness programs and free diagnostic camps will boost up the market growth
Chlamydia Infections Treatment Market Restraints
Presence of social stigma resulting in lack of detection of the disease in many cases is the major factor that hamper the market growth
Unavailability of effective treatment options in many regions will also hamper the market growth
Lack of healthcare expenditure in many countries will also obstruct this market growth
Competitive Analysis:Chlamydia Infections Treatment Market
Global chlamydia infections treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of chlamydia infections treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
