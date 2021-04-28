The Cell Dissociation Market report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Cell Dissociation market. The market report is sure to lend a hand in enhancing sales and improving return on investment (ROI). This market research report provides clients with the supreme level of market data and information which is specific to their niche and their business requirements. This global Cell Dissociation market research report is a proven source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about the important business strategies.

Market Analysis: Global Cell Dissociation Market

Global cell dissociation market is expected to reach USD 553.5 million by 2025, from USD 214.2 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Cell Dissociation Market

Some of the major players operating in the global cell dissociation market are BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific , F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd , GE Healthcare , Merck KGaA, ATCC, REPROCELL Inc., ALSTEM, CellSystems Biotechnologie Vertrieb GmbH, Biological Industries USA, Inc., Pelobiotech, BrainBits, LLC, Labochema, Himedia Laboratories, Biocompare, Pan-Biotech, Gemini Bio-Products, Miltenyi Biotec, Stemcell Technologies among others.

Market Definition: Global Cell Dissociation Market

In in vitro cell culture experiments cells especially animal cell adheres to the surface of the container. For further use, these cells are required to be detached from the surface with the help of cell dissociation reagents. These cell dissociation reagents are used along with chelator agents during cell passaging. The cell dissociation buffers have collagenolytic and proteolytic properties for the disengagement of cells and tissues from surfaces of the containers to increase the isolation efficiency with high cell viability. To avoid the proteolytic effect of trypsin, few commercially available enzyme-free cell dissociation buffers are used in the preservation of the structural integrity of membrane surface proteins for ligand binding flow cytometry and immunohistochemistry. Nevertheless, non-enzyme dissociation buffers are not used in the serial passage of various primary cell cultures and highly adherent cell lines. These reagents act more gently on cells than enzyme based buffer solutions. Numerous experiments show that the dissociation of mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) by enzyme-free buffer, compared to trypsin, causes significant reduction in cell viability and reattachment of the dissociated MSC. Hence, it is clearly unsuited for routine cell passaging.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising R&D expenditure in biopharmaceutical companies

Increasing government funding for cancer research

Emergence of advanced tissue dissociation enzyme products

Acceptance of enzyme-free dissociation products over enzymatic dissociation products

Occurrences of high decontamination with bacteria

Market Segmentation: Global Cell Dissociation Market

The global cell dissociation market is segmented based on product, type, tissue, end user and geographical segments.

Based on product, the global cell dissociation market is segmented into enzymatic dissociation products, non-enzymatic dissociation products and instruments & accessories. Enzymatic dissociation products are further sub segmented into collagenase, trypsin, papain, elastase, dnase, hyaluronidase and other enzymes.

The global cell dissociation market is segmented into connective tissue, epithelial tissue and others on the basis of tissue.

On the basis of type, the global cell dissociation market is segmented into tissue dissociation and cell detachment.

On the basis of application, the global cell dissociation market is segmented into antibody production, veterinary applications, cell culture maintenance, immunoassays and others.

On the basis of end user, the global cell dissociation market is classified into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes and others.

Based on geography the global cell dissociation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Cell Dissociation Market

The global cell dissociation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cell dissociation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Cell Dissociation Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

