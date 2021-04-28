The Breast Imaging Market report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Breast Imaging market. The market report is sure to lend a hand in enhancing sales and improving return on investment (ROI). This market research report provides clients with the supreme level of market data and information which is specific to their niche and their business requirements. This global Breast Imaging market research report is a proven source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about the important business strategies.

Market Analysis: Global Breast Imaging Market

The Global Breast Imaging Market accounted to USD 2.75 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors: Global Breast Imaging Market

Some of the major players operating in global breast imaging market are Hologic, Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Gamma Medica Inc., TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Sonocine, Inc., Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc., Dilon Technologies, Inc., Testo AG, Planmeca OY, Imaging Diagnostic Systems, Inc., CMR Naviscan Corporation, DUNE Medical Devices, Koning Corporation and Agfa-Gevaert Group among others.

Market Definition: Global Breast Imaging Market

Prevalence of breast cancer is in high growth rate nowadays. Every tenth women is facing some breast problem such as tumor, hardness in breasts or very common is breast cancer. This incidences increase the demand of breast imaging for diagnosis the diseases, hence boosts the market. Old aged women are facing this problem frequently. High price and side effects restrain the market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Prevalence of breast cancer, probably in geriatric population.

Rise in awareness about early detection of breast cancer.

Technological advancements in breast imaging

Government initiatives to raise the awareness among the community.

Launch of advanced systems having capability to detect dense breast tissue cancer

Market Segmentation: Global Breast Imaging Market

The global breast imaging market is segmented by type into ionizing technologies and non-ionizing technologies. Ionizing technologies are further sub segmented into full-field digital mammography, analog mammography, 3D breast tomosynthesis, positron emission tomography & computed tomography, molecular breast-specific gamma imaging, cone-beam computed tomography, positron emission mammography and electric impedance tomography. Non ionizing technologies are further sub segmented into breast ultrasound, breast MRI, automated whole-breast ultrasound and breast thermography.

By End User the market is segmented into hospitals, breast care clinics and ambulatory clinics.

On the basis of geography, global breast imaging market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis: Global Breast Imaging Market

The global breast imaging market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of breast imaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Breast Imaging Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

