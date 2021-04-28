The Blepharitis Drug Market report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Blepharitis Drug market. The market report is sure to lend a hand in enhancing sales and improving return on investment (ROI). This market research report provides clients with the supreme level of market data and information which is specific to their niche and their business requirements. This global Blepharitis Drug market research report is a proven source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about the important business strategies.

Global Blepharitis Drug Market

Global blepharitis drug market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing population of blepharitis worldwide and emergence of drugs used in the treatment of risk associated with blepharitis such as blepharoconjunctivitis, hordeolum and chalazion (Styes) are the key factors to drive the market growth.

Key Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global blepharitis drug market are AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc, CELGENE CORPORATION, Pfizer Inc., Biogen, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Thea, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, SCOPE PHARMA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Galderma Laboratories, L.P., EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health., Nicox, Premark Pharma GmbH, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd and many others.

Market Definition: Global Blepharitis Drug Market

Blepharitis is an ocular surface disease defined as inflammation of eyelid margins. It is characterized as either anterior blepharitis or posterior blepharitis. It can be controlled generally by off labels indication as currently there is no approved treatment for blepharitis. The treatment available is comfortable for patients, preserving visual performance and preventing permanent damage to the ocular surface. The common ramification of blepharitis includes hordeolum, chalazion (Styes) and blepharoconjunctivitis.

According to the statistics published in AAV Media, LLC by American ophthalmologists (eye MDs) and optometrists (ODs), it was estimated around 37-47% of their patients were reported with blepharitis. This growing prevalence of blepharitis worldwide and adoption of novel therapies for the treatment of blepharitis are the key factors for the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Blepharitis Drug Market

Blepharitis Drug Market : By Type

Anterior Blepharitis

Posterior Blepharitis

Blepharitis Drug Market : By Treatment Type

Warm Compresses or eyelid scrubs

Mechanical Glandular Eyelid Massage

Artificial Lubricants

Topical Antibiotics

Topical Corticosteroids

Combination Topical Corticosteroids and Antibiotic

Meibomian Gland Expression

Oral Antibiotics

Dietary Supplements

Blepharitis Drug Market : By Dosage Form

Tablets

Suspension

Solution

Ointment

Others

Blepharitis Drug Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Blepharitis Drug Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Blepharitis Drug Market : By Geography

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

South America:

Brazil

Rest of South America

Europe:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific:

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa:

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Blepharitis Drug Market :

In June 2019, Premark Pharma GmbH In-licensed exclusive global development and commercialization rights for PMP2207, novel ophthalmic ointment formulation from Novartis AG for the treatment of blepharitis. This agreement represents a significant opportunity for Premark Pharma GmbH and ultimately sets to change the treatment landscape for patients suffering from blepharitis.

In March 2019, Nicox has initiated phase II trial for NCX 4251, a novel suspension consisting of fluticasone propionate nanocrystals to be developed as first line targeted treatment of acute exacerbations of blepharitis. This new formulation if approved for human use could be efficacious and better tolerated product for the treatment of blepharitis.

Blepharitis Drug Market Drivers

Exposure to certain toxin or change in environment may increase the blepharitis disease

Prevalence of indoor as well as outdoor allergens

Increase in prevalence rate of blepharitis disease worldwide

Rising demand for advanced novel-targeted based therapies

Blepharitis Drug Market Restraints

Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable

Inadequate knowledge about blepharitis disease in some developing countries

High cost involved in research and development for developing novel dosage form

Competitive Analysis

Global blepharitis drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global blepharitis drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Blepharitis Drug Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents:Blepharitis Drug Market

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global blepharitis drug market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

