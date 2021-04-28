The Automated Insulin Delivery Devices Market report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Automated Insulin Delivery Devices market. The market report is sure to lend a hand in enhancing sales and improving return on investment (ROI). This market research report provides clients with the supreme level of market data and information which is specific to their niche and their business requirements. This global Automated Insulin Delivery Devices market research report is a proven source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about the important business strategies.

Market Analysis: Global Automated Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Global automated insulin delivery devices market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The imminent market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising research and development activities and increasing numbers of the vendors.

Key Market Competitors:Automated Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Some of the major companies functioning in global automated insulin delivery devices market are Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Company, Biocon, Ypsomed, Wockhardt, Digital Medics, Abbott, Companion Medical, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd., BD, Animas LLC, Medtronic., Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, Diabetes Care, BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL, INC, DreaMed Diabetes, Ltd and WTWH Media LLC among others.

Market Definition: Global Automated Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Automated insulin delivery device is also known as hybrid closed loop. It is use for maintaining the blood glucose level and to reduce the cases of hypoglycemia. It is having four important parts to function, a small needle type material inserted into the skin that constantly checks glucose levels, a pump that carries exact doses of insulin as these are require by a distinct catheter inserted into the skin along with the computer chip which uses data from both, for the optimization of the insulin delivery on minute-by-minute basis.

According to International Diabetes Federation report, 425 million adults (20-79) years is suffering from diabetes in the world. In most of the countries individuals suffering from type 2 diabetes are increasing.

Segmentation: Global Automated Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Automated Insulin Delivery Devices Market : By Type

Pens

Insulin Pumps

Pen Needles

Insulin Syringes

Others

Automated Insulin Delivery Devices Market : By End User

Homecare

Hospitals

Clinics

Automated Insulin Delivery Devices Market : By Geography

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

South America::

Brazil

Rest of South America

Europe:

Germany

Italy

U.K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific:

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa:

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Automated Insulin Delivery Devices Market:

In June 2019, Medtronic and Tidepool announced, their partnership to create an interoperable automated insulin pump system, with this collaboration Medtronic will keep contributing financially to tidepool to integrate the growth efforts and for the software development kit for enabling iPhone-to-pump communication

In February, 2019, Medtronic, received breakthrough approval, for personalized, closed-loop insulin pump, this will help to deliver anticipated innovation to patients and will act as a diabetes manager to the patients

Automated Insulin Delivery Devices Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide is driving the market growth

Innovation in product launches in the market may boost the growth of the market

Technological advancements in insulin delivery devices will propel the market in the forecast period

Increasing awareness programmes and reimbursement scenario in developed nations is also fueling the market in the forecast period

Automated Insulin Delivery Devices Market Restraints:

Oral insulin as an alternative drug delivery method may hinder the market growth

Reuse of pen needles and infusion sets, is acting as a restraint for the market

Needle anxiety in patients will also hampering the market in the forecast period

Competitive Analysis:Automated Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Global automated insulin delivery devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated insulin delivery devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Automated Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Data assemblage and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents: Automated Insulin Delivery Devices Market:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technical Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global automated insulin delivery devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

