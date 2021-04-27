The Europe Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Europe Weight Loss and Obesity Management market. The market report is sure to lend a hand in enhancing sales and improving return on investment (ROI). This market research report provides clients with the supreme level of market data and information which is specific to their niche and their business requirements. This global Europe Weight Loss and Obesity Management market research report is a proven source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about the important business strategies.

Market Analysis: Europe Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market

Europe weight loss and obesity management market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This growth in market value can be attributed to the rising rates of overweight and chronic diseases, technological advances and increasing intakes of junk food.

Key Europe Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Europe weight loss and obesity management market are THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, PepsiCo, Nestle, Abbott, Medtronic, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Atkins, Nutrisystem, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Allergan, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Amer Sports, Kellogg NA Co., and AJINOMOTO CO.,INC., among others.

Market Definition: Europe Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market

Obesity is a medical condition when excess fat production or retention happens within the skin. This affects the wellbeing of people in a number of ways, increasing the likelihood of chronic diseases and thus raising the life expectancy of individuals. The weight loss and obesity treatment industry would include all appliances, foods, tools and medications that would be used to regulate and reduce weight in obese individuals.

Segmentation: Europe Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market

Europe Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market : By Diet

Meals:

Meal Replacements

Low-Calorie Food

Organic Food

Low-Calorie Sweeteners

Beverages:

Diet Soft Drinks

Herbal Tea

Slimming Water

Other Low-Calorie Beverages

Supplements:

Green Tea Extract

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

Protein Supplements

Fiber Supplements

Europe Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market : By Equipment

Fitness Equipment:

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Fitness Monitoring Equipment

Body Composition Analyzers

Surgical Equipment:

Minimally Invasive Surgical Equipment

Noninvasive Surgical Equipment

Europe Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market : By Service

Slimming Centers and Commercial Weight Loss Centers

Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Consulting Services

Online Weight Loss Programs

Europe Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market : By Country

Germany

Italy

U.K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Key Developments in the Europe Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market:

In March 2020, 20th International Conference on Obesity, Diet Management & Nutrition will be held in Barcelona, Spain from March 27 – 28, 2020. This conference will grow awareness in companies about this market and also grow network across the globe.

In May 2019, OptiBiotix Health Plc. had launched SlimBiome Medical at Vitafoods 2019 to tackle obesity, diabetes, and high cholesterol that provides weight management solution to the European market. With the launch of this product company will expand its business as well as its product portfolio which in turn increase overall sale & revenue of the company.

Europe Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Drivers:

Growing obese population, drives the market growth

Increasing number of bariatric surgeries, drives the market growth

Increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, is expected to drive the market growth

Rising disposable income, drives the growth of market

Growing fast food industry, drives this market growth

Europe Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Restraints:

High cost of low calories diets, impact on the growth of market

Rising prices of raw material, hindering the market growth

Negative impact of ingredients used in low-calorie food, restraining the market growth

Competitive Analysis:Europe Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market

Europe weight loss and obesity management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of weight loss and obesity management market for Europe.

Research Methodology : Europe Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market

Primary Respondents:Europe Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market

