Paper – Paperboard Packaging 2020 Focusing on Current Demand and Top Key Players- Amcor, Cascades, Clearwater Paper, ProAmpac etc



Paper – Paperboard Packaging Market Overview:

The Paper – Paperboard Packaging Mark et size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Materials & Packaging industries should drive Paper – Paperboard Packaging market size. The report Global Paper – Paperboard Packaging Market intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.



Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 199.01 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 264.09 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of sustainable packaging methods and materials. Paper and paperboard are specifically manufactured from wood pulp. There is no such significant difference between paper and paperboard except that paperboard is thick in size compared to paper. Moreover, paperboard is strong, versatile, lightweight, cost-effective and can be easily cut which makes it suitable for packaging. It is also used to cover books, magazines, postcards, and many other items. In the food industry, the paper and paperboard packaging is used to pack fruits, vegetables, ice-cream, meat, etc.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Amcor Limited, Cascades inc., Clearwater Paper Corporation, ProAmpac, DS Smith, International Paper, ITC Limited, METSÄ GROUP, Mondi, Packaging Corporation of America, WestRock Company, NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO. LTD., Smurfit Kappa, Stora Enso, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), Sappi, Brødrene Hartmann A/S, UFP Technologies Inc., Pactiv LLC, Henry Molded Products Inc., Orcon Industries, and FiberCel.

By Grade (Solid Bleached Sulphate Board, Coated Unbleached Kraft Board, Folding Boxboard, White Lined Chipboard, Glassine & Greaseproof, Label Paper),



By Type (Corrugated Box, Boxboard, Flexible Paper Packaging),



By Application (Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal & Homecare, Others),



Based on regions, the Paper – Paperboard Packaging Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

One of the major advantages of paper is that it can be easily recycled and hence it is expected to fuel the demand in near future. The rising demand for packaging material in food and beverage industry is also driving the market. To address the concern of eco-friendly packaging material, several manufacturers are investing in new materials and water technologies also.

Market Drivers:

1.Increasing sustainable packaging material awareness among customers is expected to drive the market growth

2.Growing need of paper and paper board recyclability is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

1.Removal of plastic packaging material for food industry in developing countries is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

2.Use of eco-friendly packaging solutions is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, WestRock Company announced the acquisition of KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation. This acquisition enhancing the product portfolio and servicing capabilities of WestRock Company.

In September 2017, ProAmpac acquired PolyFirst Packaging, which is specialized in printed and customized roll stock and many types of plastic pouches and bags. This acquisition will lead the business growth of the company in different regions.

