The major players covered in the report are Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health, Siemens Healthineers AG, Agfa-Gevaert Group, athenahealth, Inc., eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC), GREENWAY HEALTH, LLC., Infor, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NXGN Management, LLC, Oracle, Siilo, BigHealth, Vida Health, SWORD Health, NOVIGENIX SA, Lantum, BD ROWA, Bioaxis.com, Ada Health GmbH, Doctolib, Ieso Digital Health among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In December 2019, GENERAL ELECTRIC and Affidea signed an agreement to install new equipment across Europe and in turn will increase its presence in European market. The technology partnership aims at deploying digital technologies and imaging across the Affidea network in the aforementioned regions

In December, 2019, Philips launched IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite for healthcare providers that will enable them to integrate AI applications into imaging workflow without user interactions

Europe Healthcare IT Market Scope and Market Size

Europe healthcare IT market is segmented on the basis of solutions and services, component type, delivery mode and end users. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of solutions and services, the market is segmented into solutions, HCIT outsourcing services and others. In Europe, the solution segment is dominating due to well established healthcare facilities that demand constant upgrade of technologies and hence solutions segment is facing significant growth in the region.

On the basis of component type, the market is segmented into software and hardware. In Europe, software segment is dominating because of the healthcare providers and payers strive for patient experience, engagement and empowerment through ease of processes achieved through software.

On the basis of delivery mode, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. In Europe, the on-premise segment is dominating due to concerns related to patient data privacy and to comply with the regulations related to the same.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into providers and payers. In Europe, providers are dominating in the market as they are utilizing healthcare IT in the business model relying on growing income along with a trend towards repurposing of hospitals in most countries.

