Global smartwatch market is expected to rise to an estimated value to grow with the healthy CAGR of 17.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Smartwatch Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Smartwatch market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc, Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Motorola Mobility LLC, Sony Corporation, SAMSUNG, Tomtom International BV., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., FOSSIL GROUP INC., Xiaomi, Michael Kors, LG Electronics, Polar Electro, adidas America Inc, Dexcom, Inc., Giorgio Armani S.p.A, Microsoft among others.

In June 2019, Google (U.S.) announced that it will acquire Fossil’s smartwatch-related intellectual property and personnel. This acquisition will help the company to increase its market share in smartwatch market as google will get both IP and their developer to develop most technological advance smartwatches

Unique structure of the report

Global Smartwatch Market By Product Type (Extension, Standalone, Classic/Hybrid), Application (Personal Assistance & Safety, Health / Wellness, Media And Entertainment, Sports, Communication, Others), Operating System (Wear OS, WatchOS, Firefox OS, Tizen, AsteroidOS, Sailfish OS, Ubuntu Touch, Others), Processor (Single-Core, Dual-Core, Quad-Core, Apple S1), Ram (512 MB, 1 GB, 2 GB, 3 GB, 4 GB), Display Type (OLED, LCD, Interferometric Modulator Display), Price Range (High-End Smartwatches, Mid-End Smartwatches, Low-End Smartwatches), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for wireless fitness & sports devices due to increasing technological advancement will propel the growth of the market

Increasing preference for smartwatch among young generation is expected to drive the market growth

High demand for wearable devices & trackers devices to track several activities such as steps covered in a day and calories among another will fuel the growth of the market

Rising health awareness among the consumer as the consumers across the world are spending on health monitoring gadgets which is a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of smartphone with less battery life phone is expected to restrain the market growth

Data provided by smart watches is not 100% accurate which is decreasing the usage which will hinder the growth of the market

Dearth of awareness about the technology and utility will also limit the market in the forecast period

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Smartwatch products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

At the Last, Smartwatch industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

