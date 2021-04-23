Plastic Bottles and Containers Market 2020 Focusing on Current Trends and Top Key Players- CKS Packaging, Comar, LLC, Amcor, Cospack etc

Plastic Bottles and Containers Market Overview:

The Plastic Bottles and Containers Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Materials & Packaging industries should drive Plastic Bottles and Containers market size. Global plastic bottles and containers market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 146.38 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 227.73 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.68% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.



Plastic bottles are a type of packaging method that is can be defined as having a neck that is smaller than whole of the container and can be used for single use or as having continued reuse capabilities. These packaging methods are used majorly for the storage of liquids and beverages and differ in size and transparency according to the need and demand of the liquid they are storing. The report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Plastic Bottles and Containers industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

CKS Packaging, Inc.; Comar, LLC; Amcor Limited; Cospack America Corp.; Graham Packaging Company; Sonoco Products Company; Sealed Air; Smurfit Kappa; Plastipak Holdings, Inc.; Alpha Packaging; Berry Global Inc.; Container Corporation of Canada; Aaron Packaging, Inc.; CCC Packaging; HOKKAN HOLDINGS LIMITED; Gerresheimer AG; Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited; Mpact; PDG Plastiques; Esterform Ltd and RESILUX NV

By Raw Material (LDPE, PET, HDPE, PP, Others),



By End-Use Industry (Food, Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Household Care, Others)



Based on regions, the Plastic Bottles and Containers Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of lightweight-packaging methods resulting in change in preferences from heavy weighted packaging methods to plastic commercial packaging; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing concerns regarding global warming and levels of plastic wastes globally along with no viable methods for recycling of plastics; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, CCC Packaging announced that they had acquired Polybottle Group Limited and Humberline Packaging Inc. to grow their company and expand their business operations in the region of Canada.

In October 2018, HOKKAN HOLDINGS LIMITED announced that they have agreed to acquire Deltapack. With this acquisition HOKKAN hopes to meet the growing demand for sustainable and recyclable plastic packaging methods of the region and expand their production capacity with already established plants by the local manufacturer. Highlights of TOC: Overview: In addition to an overview of the Plastic Bottles and Containers Market, this section provides an overview of the report to give an idea of the type and content of the study. Market dynamics: Here the authors of the report discussed in detail the main drivers, restrictions, challenges, trends and opportunities in the market. Product Segments: This part of the report shows the growth of the market for various types of products sold by the largest companies. Application segments: The analysts who have authored the report have thoroughly evaluated the market potential of the key applications and identified the future opportunities they should create in the Plastic Bottles and Containers. Geographic Segments: Each regional market is carefully examined to understand its current and future growth scenarios. Company Profiles: The top players in the Plastic Bottles and Containers market are detailed in the report based on their market share, served market, products, applications, regional growth and other factors.

