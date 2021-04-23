Global Inorganic Scintillators Market accounted to USD 256.1 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Inorganic Scintillators market report is a precise study of the ABC industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The Inorganic Scintillators report makes it effortless to identify the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, their thoughts for the improvement of a product and appropriate method for the distribution of certain product. The report endows with the abundant insights and business solutions that will help you attain the new horizons of success. Well, for better decision making, sustainable growth, and maximum revenue generation today’s businesses call for such comprehensive market research report.

Some of the major players operating in inorganic scintillators market are Hitachi, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Saint Gobain, Dynasil Corporation, Rexon Components,Inc., Detec Devices, SHANGHAI INSTITUTE OF CERAMICS CHINESE ACADEMY OF SCIENCES, Scintacor, Amcrys, Toshiba Corporation, EPIC Crystal Co.,Ltd., NIHON KESSHO KOGAKU CO., LTD., Alpha Spectra, Inc., GE Company, Seimens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Bruce Power, Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD and United Nuclear Scientific LLC. among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The inorganic scintillators market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of inorganic scintillators market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global Inorganic Scintillators Market

The global inorganic scintillators market is segmented by scintillation material into sodium iodide, cesium iodide, lutetium oxyorthosilicate & lutetium–yttrium oxyorthosilicate, bismuth germinate and others. Others are further segmented into barium fluoride, lead tungstate, cadmium tungstate, cerium bromide, lanthanum bromide and gadolinium orthosilicate.

By type the market is segmented into alkali halides, oxide compounds and rare earth metals.

By application market is segmented into healthcare, homeland security and defense, nuclear power plants and industrial applications.

On the basis of geography, inorganic scintillators market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Threat of Nuclear Terrorism

Increasing Incidence of Cancer

Increasing Volume of PET/CT Scans

Increasing Safety Concerns Post the Fukushima Disaster

Shortage of Nuclear Power Workforce

Introduction of Nuclear Power in Pacific Countries

Strategic Increase in the Number of Nuclear Power Plants

