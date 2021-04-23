Drinks Packaging Market Overview:

The Drinks Packaging Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Materials & Packaging industries should drive Drinks Packaging market size. The report Global Drinks Packaging Market intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Drinks packaging are specially designed for the packaging of liquids such as carbonated soft drinks, alcoholic drinks, milks, water, functional drinks and others. These packaging are mainly made of materials such as plastic, glass, paperboard, metals and others. There main function is to keep the product fresh and increase their shelf life. Cans, jars pouch, bottle and others are some of the common type of packaging type which is used in drinks packaging. These packaging are usually available in different sizes and shape as per the need of the drinks.

To access PDF Sample report Click Here:

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-drinks-packaging-market

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Amcor plc, Crown, AptarGroup, Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., Graham Packaging Company., O-I, BALL CORPORATION, Tetra Pak International S.A., Bemis Company, Inc., CAN-PACK S.A., CKS Packaging, Inc., Mondi, Refresco Group, Pacific Can China Holdings Limited, Toko Seikan Group Holding, Stora Enso, Reynolds, Alcoa Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics., Sonoco Products Company

By Material (Glass, Plastics, Metal, Paperboard, Others),



By Packaging Type (Box, Bottle, Cartons, Cans, Pouch, Jars, Others),



By Application (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Functional Drinks, Juices, Alcoholic, Milk, Water, Energy Drinks, Others)



Get Table of Contents with Charts, Figures & Tables @

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-drinks-packaging-market

Based on regions, the Drinks Packaging Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of beverages is driving the market growth

Growing demand for sustainable and convenient packaging solution will also act as driver for this market

Increasing usage of stand up pouches and bag-in-box packaging for beverage is contributing as a factor for the growth of this market

Rising adoption of bottled water is also accelerating the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation in the price of raw material will hamper the market growth

Rising awareness about the hazardous packaging products will also restrain the market growth

Strict government rules associated with non- biodegradable product is also hindering the market growth



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Elopak announced the launch of their new range of aseptic Pure-Pak cartons which are recyclable in nature are made from the natural brown board. The main aim of the launch is to meet growing demand for sustainable and authentic package. They can work on E-PS120A aseptic filling machine and are available in different sizes such as 500ml, 750ml and 1ml.

In November 2018, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited announced that they have acquired 74% of the share of Medco Plast for Packing and Packaging Systems S.A.E from Middle East Glass Manufacturing Co. S.A.E. (MEG) and the Samaha family. Medco Plast is one of the largest manufacturer of injection molded products and closures for soft drink and water. This acquisition will help the company to expand them in the East African PET packaging market.

Highlights of TOC:

Overview: In addition to an overview of the Drinks Packaging Market, this section provides an overview of the report to give an idea of the type and content of the study.

Market dynamics: Here the authors of the report discussed in detail the main drivers, restrictions, challenges, trends and opportunities in the market.

Product Segments: This part of the report shows the growth of the market for various types of products sold by the largest companies.

Application segments: The analysts who have authored the report have thoroughly evaluated the market potential of the key applications and identified the future opportunities they should create in the Drinks Packaging.

Geographic Segments: Each regional market is carefully examined to understand its current and future growth scenarios.

Company Profiles: The top players in the Drinks Packaging market are detailed in the report based on their market share, served market, products, applications, regional growth and other factors.

Access Full report of Drinks Packaging [email protected]

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-drinks-packaging-market

About Us:

Data Bridge Market research endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market.

We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delves into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1-888-387-2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 819+2 7475

Email: [email protected]