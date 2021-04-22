RFID Tags Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future- Alien Technology, LLC, AWID, AVERY DENNISON etc

RFID Tags Market Overview:

The RFID Tags Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Global RFID Tags Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.31 billion in 2018, to a projected value of USD 9.08 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tags are labels used in the packaging industry that have been equipped with radio-frequency identification technology. The provision of this technology in tags improves transparency in supply chain of the consumer goods, and enhances the effectiveness and efficiency of the supply chain. The report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the RFID Tags industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Alien Technology, LLC; AWID; AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION; Stora Enso; CAEN RFID S.r.l.; Checkpoint Systems, Inc.; GAO RFID; GlobeRanger; Impinj, Inc.; Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd.; MOJIX; Motorola Mobility LLC; Nedap – Technology for live; NXP Semiconductors; Smartrac N.V.; Zebra Technologies Corp.; Honeywell International Inc.; SAG Securitag Assembly Group Co., LTD; Identiv, Inc.; Confidex Ltd.; Omni-ID; Savi Technology; Vizinex RFID; HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB; TrackX; RFID Global Solution; Tag Factory; RF Code; CoreRFID; Tageos; ams AG



By Wafer Size (200mm, 300mm, Others),



By Tag Type (Passive RFID, Active RFID),



By Frequency (Low Frequency, High Frequency, Ultra-High Frequency, Active Ultra-High Frequency),



By Application (Agriculture, Commercial, Transportation, Healthcare, Logistic & Supply Chain, Aerospace, Defense, Retail, Security & Access Control, Sports),



By Form Factor (Button, Card, Implants, Key Fob, Label, Paper Tickets, Wristband, Others),



By Material (Plastic, Paper, Metal, Glass, Others)

Based on regions, the RFID Tags Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption and usage of RFID systems and tags in manufacturing and consumer goods; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Growth in the usage of security measures and package protection; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Requirement of large costs for installation and integration of RFID systems that are used for various functionalities in RFID tags; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Stora Enso announced the launch of a new sustainable RFID tag technology termed as, “ECO by Stora Enso”. The product is paper-based making them sustainable and completely recyclable products. The technology provides manufacturers transparency in tracing, and protection throughout the product supply chain.

In April 2018, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION announced the launch of UHF RFID products during RFID Journal LIVE! 2018. The products are designed to meet the requirements of from the food & beverages and personal care & cosmetics market segments. The application of these products will provide accurate and unique information for every package through AVERY’s Janela TM platform.

In February 2017, Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd. announced the launch of slimmest UHF RFID tag for usage in Laundry & Textile market divisions. The product termed as “LinTRAK-Slim”, is to be woven and sewed into the textile and is very discrete. The product uses Impinj, Inc.’s Monza R6-P chip technology.

Highlights of TOC:

Overview: In addition to an overview of the RFID Tags Market, this section provides an overview of the report to give an idea of the type and content of the study.

Market dynamics: Here the authors of the report discussed in detail the main drivers, restrictions, challenges, trends and opportunities in the market.

Product Segments: This part of the report shows the growth of the market for various types of products sold by the largest companies.

Application segments: The analysts who have authored the report have thoroughly evaluated the market potential of the key applications and identified the future opportunities they should create in the RFID Tags.

Geographic Segments: Each regional market is carefully examined to understand its current and future growth scenarios.

Company Profiles: The top players in the RFID Tags market are detailed in the report based on their market share, served market, products, applications, regional growth and other factors.

