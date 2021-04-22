Luxury Packaging Market Overview:

The Luxury Packaging Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Materials & Packaging industries should drive Luxury Packaging market size. The report Global Luxury Packaging Market intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Luxury packaging is a method that is utilised for increasing the aesthetic appeal of the product and signify the brand appeal, helping the producer of the product to significantly increase the chances of their products standing out. These packaging methods are more often used for increasing the product and brand value rather than protection of the package. The report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Luxury Packaging industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

HH Deluxe Packaging; PRESTIGE PACKING INDUSTRY; Crown; GPA Global; Pendragon Presentation Packaging Ltd.; Ardagh Group S.A.; O-I; Design Packaging, Inc.; Ekol Ofset; DS Smith; Elegant Packaging and McLaren Packaging Ltd.



By Material (Glass, Metal, Wood, Plastic, Paperboard, Others),



By Type (Folders, Cartons, Rigid Boxes, Bags, Slipcases, Others),



By Application (Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Confectionary, Others),



Based on regions, the Luxury Packaging Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Innovations in packaging methods resulting in sustainable luxury packaging methods and products; this factor is expected to be one of the major drivers for the market growth

Increasing growth of retail products and their penetration in the market increasing the demand for luxury packaging method

Market Restraints:

Reluctance of consumers and marketers to utilise heavy-weight and bulky packaging products and materials; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, GPA Global announced that they have acquired Lucas Luxury Packaging. This acquisition will help both the organisations expand their business capabilities due to the different expertise of products and solutions they offer.

In September 2018, O-I announced the launch of “O-I:EXPRESSIONS”, an innovative 3D platform for the designing changes and customization to the packaging systems at the late stage or end stages.

Highlights of TOC:

Overview: In addition to an overview of the Luxury Packaging Market, this section provides an overview of the report to give an idea of the type and content of the study.

Market dynamics: Here the authors of the report discussed in detail the main drivers, restrictions, challenges, trends and opportunities in the market.

Product Segments: This part of the report shows the growth of the market for various types of products sold by the largest companies.

Application segments: The analysts who have authored the report have thoroughly evaluated the market potential of the key applications and identified the future opportunities they should create in the Luxury Packaging.

Geographic Segments: Each regional market is carefully examined to understand its current and future growth scenarios.

Company Profiles: The top players in the Luxury Packaging market are detailed in the report based on their market share, served market, products, applications, regional growth and other factors.

