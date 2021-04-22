Industrial Tapes Market Overview:

The Industrial Tapes Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Materials & Packaging industries should drive Industrial Tapes market size. The Global Industrial Tapes Market has been estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2018-2025, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 47.5 billion in 2017 to the estimated value of USD 74.2 million in 2025.

Industrial tapes are widely used in heavy machineries and in industries as the name suggest, mainly for packaging and masking. These tapes are used because of their high adhesive bonding, and their ability to withstand higher pressure than normal tapes. These tapes are also electric shock and water resistant, while having superior insulation as compared to the normal tapes. There are different types of industrial tapes which includes the adhesive ones and the non-adhesive ones. The adhesive tapes are the most commonly used.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

The Dow Chemical Company, 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Eastman Chemical Company, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Ashland, H.B. Fuller Company, Von Roll Holding AG, tesa SE, Intertape Polymer Group, Muparo AG, PPM Industries SpA, Adhesive Applications, Berry Global Inc., Merck KGaA, Microseal Industries Inc., Essentra Specialty Tapes, FLEXcon Company Inc., Lamart Corp, Shurtape Technologies LLC., DeWAL, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, and Necal Corporation.

By Product Type (Filament tapes, Aluminium tapes, Adhesive transfer tapes, Others),



By Application (Packaging application, Specialized application, Others),



By Mode of Application (Pressure sensitive application, Acrylic based application),



By Tape Backing Material (Polypropylene, Paper, Others),



By End-User (Manufacturing Industry, Electrical industry, Others)



Based on regions, the Industrial Tapes Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increase in machinery and other electrical commodities’ has given rise to the demand for Industrial Tapes due to its use in manufacturing and other service purposes

Use of these tapes enhance the appeal of the products and hide the distinct joints or attachments, thereby making it more appealing. This is also one of the factor to be increasing the market growth of these products

Market Restraints:

Due to the high emissions of volatile organic content in the manufacturing of these industrial tapes, the market growth is being halted

The adhesives used in these industrial tapes are sensitive to Ultra-Violet rays and hence when these tapes are removed the adhesives remaining on the surface to which it was attached are tested and hence, the demand for the industrial tapes are affected

Overview: In addition to an overview of the Industrial Tapes Market, this section provides an overview of the report to give an idea of the type and content of the study.

Market dynamics: Here the authors of the report discussed in detail the main drivers, restrictions, challenges, trends and opportunities in the market.

Product Segments: This part of the report shows the growth of the market for various types of products sold by the largest companies.

Application segments: The analysts who have authored the report have thoroughly evaluated the market potential of the key applications and identified the future opportunities they should create in the Industrial Tapes.

Geographic Segments: Each regional market is carefully examined to understand its current and future growth scenarios.

Company Profiles: The top players in the Industrial Tapes market are detailed in the report based on their market share, served market, products, applications, regional growth and other factors.

