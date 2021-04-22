Global naphthenic base oil market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising application of naphthenic base oil and rising awareness about the benefits of naphthenic base oil are the factor for the growth of this market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global naphthenic base oil market are Nynas, Royal Dutch Shell, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Ergon, Inc., Kowa India Pvt.Ltd, Eastern Petroleum, Petrobras, Lubricon Industries, Rahaoil, Inc, Indo Petro Chemical, Synforce Lubricants., NORTEDA., BENZOIL, ZAHARA GROUP, Petro‐Canada Lubricants LLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Novitas, TULSTAR PRODUCTS INC., among others.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicle will drive the market growth
- Rising R&D initiative by various government will also accelerate the growth of this market
- Growing demand for high solvency products in several end-use industries such as automotive and metal working; this factor will also enhance the market growth
- Significant investments in the energy and power industry by several governments in the region is also acting as a market driver
Market Restraint:
- Availability of cheaper substitutes in the market is the major factor restricting the market growth
Segmentation: Global Naphthenic Base Oil Market
By Type
- 35-60 SUS
- 80-130 SUS
- 200-300 SUS
- 400-800 SUS
- Above 1200 SUS
By Application
- Metal working
- Process Oil
- Electrical Oil
- Industrial Lubes & Grease
- Rubber Oil
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- U.K.
- Belgium
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, Nynas announced the launch of their metalworking and lubricants base oil NYNAS S 3B as per the FDA regulations. The product is distilled from chosen crude streams with unrivalled know-how in heavy purification technology and hydrotreatment. The main aim of the launch is to meet the rising demand for low viscosity base oils in applications such as aerospace and low- temperature hydraulics
- In March 2016, Nynas AB announced the launch the new edition to their base oil portfolio, T550. T550 has an elevated viscosity, which will help the company to expand them in lubricant sector. It will provide competitive, high-viscosity naphthenic base oil to formulators that can tackle the present shortage of bright paraffinic stocks. For all industrial applications where elevated viscosity and appearance are critical, Nynas Base Oil T550 is appropriate
