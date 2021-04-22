Global naphthenic base oil market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising application of naphthenic base oil and rising awareness about the benefits of naphthenic base oil are the factor for the growth of this market.

Naphthenic base oil market research report gives methodical idea about the current scenario of the global market, recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, capacity, production value, mergers and acquisitions based on several market dynamics. The report assists in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. Moreover, the report offers advanced information and scenario about the ABC industry which helps to stand apart in the competition in this fast paced business environment. Additionally, businesses can make out the response of the consumers to an already existing product in the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global naphthenic base oil market are Nynas, Royal Dutch Shell, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Ergon, Inc., Kowa India Pvt.Ltd, Eastern Petroleum, Petrobras, Lubricon Industries, Rahaoil, Inc, Indo Petro Chemical, Synforce Lubricants., NORTEDA., BENZOIL, ZAHARA GROUP, Petro‐Canada Lubricants LLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Novitas, TULSTAR PRODUCTS INC., among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicle will drive the market growth

Rising R&D initiative by various government will also accelerate the growth of this market

Growing demand for high solvency products in several end-use industries such as automotive and metal working; this factor will also enhance the market growth

Significant investments in the energy and power industry by several governments in the region is also acting as a market driver

Market Restraint:

Availability of cheaper substitutes in the market is the major factor restricting the market growth

Segmentation: Global Naphthenic Base Oil Market

By Type

35-60 SUS

80-130 SUS

200-300 SUS

400-800 SUS

Above 1200 SUS

By Application

Metal working

Process Oil

Electrical Oil

Industrial Lubes & Grease

Rubber Oil

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Nynas announced the launch of their metalworking and lubricants base oil NYNAS S 3B as per the FDA regulations. The product is distilled from chosen crude streams with unrivalled know-how in heavy purification technology and hydrotreatment. The main aim of the launch is to meet the rising demand for low viscosity base oils in applications such as aerospace and low- temperature hydraulics

In March 2016, Nynas AB announced the launch the new edition to their base oil portfolio, T550. T550 has an elevated viscosity, which will help the company to expand them in lubricant sector. It will provide competitive, high-viscosity naphthenic base oil to formulators that can tackle the present shortage of bright paraffinic stocks. For all industrial applications where elevated viscosity and appearance are critical, Nynas Base Oil T550 is appropriate

