Get in-depth analysis of how COVID-19 is impacting the Bag Closure Market- Kwik Lok, Schutte bagclosures Uden bv, Bedford etc

Bag Closure Market Overview:

The Bag Closure Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Materials & Packaging industries should drive Bag Closure market size. Global bag closure market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 269.24 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 5.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Bag closure is a type of a packaging which is used to keep the product safe and prevent them from getting damaged from the external factors. They are of two types clip and pre- cut twist ties. Usually, polystyrene is used for the manufacturing of the bag closure but plastic, paper & paperboard and metal are other materials which are used to make the bag closure. These bag closure are widely used in food industry as they prevent from getting spoiled which is fuelling the growth of this market.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Kwik Lok Corporation, Schutte bagclosures Uden bv, Bedford Industries, Inc, Multi-Pack Solutions LLC, Plas-Ties, Co., Tntind Industries Co., Zhenjiang Hongda Commodity Co.,Ltd, International Plastics Inc., AndFel Corp., INNO BAG SEAL, Detmold Group, Petersen Plastics, GBE Packaging, A. Rifkin Co., TruSeal (Pty) Ltd, HSA International LLC., ITW Envopak, Vikela aluvin, Versapak International Limited, EUROSEAL a.s.



By Type (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal),



By Application (Food, Non Food),



By Product Type (Clip, Pre-Cut Twist Ties)

Based on regions, the Bag Closure Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Rising usage of bag closure in food industry is driving the market growth

Increasing demand for easy-to-apply & reclosable bag closures is another factor driving the market growth

Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Rising environmental concern among population is restraining the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, TricorBraun announced that they have acquired Pacific Bag LLC, so that they can create a new unit which will totally focused on the flexible packaging called TricorBraun Flex. This acquisition will help the company to expand their portfolio in household, pharmaceutical & consumer goods and also make their Taipak acquisition successful.

In November 2016, APLIX announced the launch of their new sensory and intuitive closure for small bags- EASY LOCK TOUCH which has 16mm thin closure. It also helps the consumer to check whether the packaging is sealed or not by improving the audible and solid response when opened and closed. This new closure is made from the polyethylene materials. They can be used widely in the cheese, confectionary, snacks, fruits, cereal and other packed goods.

Highlights of TOC:

Overview: In addition to an overview of the Bag Closure Market, this section provides an overview of the report to give an idea of the type and content of the study.

Market dynamics: Here the authors of the report discussed in detail the main drivers, restrictions, challenges, trends and opportunities in the market.

Product Segments: This part of the report shows the growth of the market for various types of products sold by the largest companies.

Application segments: The analysts who have authored the report have thoroughly evaluated the market potential of the key applications and identified the future opportunities they should create in the Bag Closure.

Geographic Segments: Each regional market is carefully examined to understand its current and future growth scenarios.

Company Profiles: The top players in the Bag Closure market are detailed in the report based on their market share, served market, products, applications, regional growth and other factors.

