Europe PDX Models Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of rising number of pharmaceutical R&D activities in cancer research, advantages offered by PDX models offer compared with the classic approach, rising need for personalized medicine and increasing support for cancer research activities from government and non-government organization. However, due to high cost of PDX models and strict regulations with respect to the utilization of animal models in cancer research are hindering the market growth.

Key Points: Europe PDX Models Market

Charles River is going to dominate the Europe PDX models market following with Crown Bioscience Inc., Champion Oncology, Inc., Oncodesign, Wuxi Apptec, The Jackson Laboratory, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Pharma test Services Ltd, Aragen Bioscience (Subsidiary of GVK Biosciences Private Limited), MI Bioresearch Inc., EUROPDX, Creative Animodel, Urolead, Xentech, Hera BioLabs and EPO BERLIN-BUCH GMBH among others.

The mice models segment is dominating the Europe PDX models market.

Respiratory tumor models segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Market Segmentation: Europe PDX Models Market

The Europe PDX models market is segmented based on type into two notable segments; mice models and rat models. In 2018, mice models segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

The Europe PDX models market is segmented in tumor type categories into six notable segments; respiratory tumor models, urological tumor models, gastrointestinal tumor models, hematological tumor models, gynecological tumor models and others. In 2018, respiratory tumor models segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR.

The Europe PDX models market is segmented in application into preclinical drug development and oncology research and biomarker analysis. In 2018, preclinical drug development and oncology research segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

The Europe PDX models market is segmented in end user into contract research organization (CRO), academic and research institutions and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. In 2018, contract research organization (CRO) segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 11 geographical countries Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Switzerland Netherlands Turkey Belgium Russia Rest of Europe.



Key Drivers:

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of rising number of pharmaceutical R&D activities in cancer research, advantages offered by PDX models offer compared with the classic approach, rising need for personalized medicine and increasing support for cancer research activities from government and non-government organization.

