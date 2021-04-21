Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market New Business Opportunities with Top companies- CCL, 3M, DuPont, ZIH Corp, SICPA HOLDING SA, AlpVision

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Overview:

The A nti-Counterfeit Packaging Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Materials & Packaging industries should drive Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market size. Global anti-counterfeit packaging market is estimated to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 5.18 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of counterfeiting products in the market.

Anti-counterfeiting packaging can be defined as the process of securing the product, so that counterfeiting and infringement of the products can be prevented and avoided. Packaging involves the covering of the product and that covering tagged with unique identification marks for every individual product so that they can be tracked and traced and any counterfeiting attempts are hindered.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, CCL Industries, 3M, DuPont, ZIH Corp, SICPA HOLDING SA, AlpVision, Applied DNA Sciences, Savi Technology, Authentix Inc., Ampacet Corporation, 3D AG, TraceLink, Advanced Track & Trace, BrandWatch Technologies, Impinj Inc., TruTag Technologies Inc., Arjo Solutions, MicroTag Temed Ltd., and Agfa-Gevaert Group

By Technology (Barcode, RFID, Hologram, Taggants, Inks & Watermarks, Others),



By Usage Features (Overt Features, Covert Features),



By End-User (Footwear, Clothing & Apparels)



Based on regions, the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increased focus of manufacturers and owners for anti-counterfeit systems is expected to drive the market growth

Growth of the applicable industry and rising growth of materials and packaging industry is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Existence of substitute anti-counterfeit methods and systems that are hindering the counterfeiters is expected to restrain the market growth

High initial and purchasing costs of these systems is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2016, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION announced that they had agreed to acquire Mactac’s European division of the business from Platinum Equity. The acquisition is expected to enhance AVERY’s existing product portfolio and expand the regional market share of the company.

In November 2015, CCL Industries announced the acquisition of Worldmark Ltd. including the six manufacturing plants distributed across different regions and product portfolio focused on functional labels.

What Information does this report contain?

Customer behavior Analysis, Explorable Revenue Sources. Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors. Analysis of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods. We present data in statistic form that lays out a clear understanding and a better perspective on the market. End-users analysis to define Anti-Counterfeit Packaging market strategy Country and regional breakdown by micro and macro economic factors. Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value Assessment of niche Anti-Counterfeit Packaging industry developments Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

