Fire Protection is developed to reduce the undesirable impact of flame and its conceivably damaging perils. The arrangement of fire indicators, alarms and programmed fire sprinklers are the piece of flame assurance framework. The flame guidelines must be executed in production lines, open spots, transportation and living zones. A few instances of flame assurance frameworks are post marker cautions, alter switches, water stream alerts and among others.

Company Coverage of Fire Protection System market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

Johnson Controls ;

United Technologies;

Honeywell International Inc ;

Siemens; Halma plc;

Robert Bosch GmbH.; Hochiki Europe, LLC.; Minimax; Gentex Corporation; Securiton A ; Encore Fire Systems; Sterling Safety Systems ; Fire Suppression Ltd; SCHRACK SECONET AG ; Napco Security Technologies ,Inc.; VFP Fire Systems,Inc.; H.I.S. Fire And Safety ; Total Safety U.S.,Inc., Fire & Safety Specialists.

Analysis of the leading segments

The market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application, end user industry, raw materials. It becomes easy to understand the market through the segmentation.

Segmentation:

By Product

Fire Detection Flame Detectors Smoke Detectors Heat Detectors

Fire Suppression Chemical Gaseous Water Foam

Fire Response Emergency Lighting Systems Voice Evacuation and Public Alert Systems Secure Communication Systems Fire Alarm Devices

Fire Analysis Fire Mapping and Analysis Software Fire Modelling and Simulation Software

Fire Sprinkler System Wet Dry Pre-Action Deluge Other Fire Sprinkler Systems



By Service

Installation and Design

Engineering

Managed

Maintenance

Others

By Vertical

Commercial Healthcare Academic and Institutional Retail Hospitality Banking Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Residential

Energy & Power

Government

Manufacturing

Oil, Gas, and Mining

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

What are the major market growth drivers?

Strict government regulations regarding fire protection is driving the growth of the market

Increasing technological advancements worldwide is boosting the market growth

Property loss and increasing deaths due to fire is driving the growth of the market

Increased rate of accidents is also one of the key factor in driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Unpredicted fire alarm system failure is restraining the growth of the market

High Expenditure cost of fire protection system hampers the market growth

Competitive Analysis

Global fire protection system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of photonic integrated circuit market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

