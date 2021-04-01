Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), also known as androgen suppression therapy, is carried out in men having prostate cancer. The pancreas is an androgen-dependent organ, and by providing ADT, it is possible to provide treatment for advanced and metastatic disease. Also, ADT is used along with external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) for intermediate to high-risk prostate cancer cases to improve responses to radiation. It is estimated that around 40% of patients diagnosed with prostate cancer would receive ADT within six months of diagnosis.

Global Androgen Deprivation Therapy Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 is a fundamental and professional analysis of the essential elements driving the market growth rate and the revenue statistic. The report explains the global Androgen Deprivation Therapy industry growth structure and development trends. The report has administered several comprehensive elements including market share, supply chain, market trends, revenue graph, market size, and application spectrum. The report gives detailed information about major players comprising their name, company profile, product information. The report also highlights an accurate competitive overview of the business-driven outlook elaborating on expansion tactics adopted by major competitors of the industry. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Allergan, Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Orion Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Veru Inc., etc.

The androgen deprivation therapy market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the rise in the number of deaths caused due to prostate cancer, coupled with the rising demand for better medication. Also, the increase in R&D activities for the introduction of novel treatments for cancer is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Androgen Deprivation Therapy market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Androgen Deprivation Therapy market segments and regions.

The androgen deprivation therapy market is segmented based on drug class, mode of administration, and distribution channel. Based on drug class, the market is segmented as antiandrogens, luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) agonists, LHRH antagonists, and other drug classes. Based on the mode of administration, the market is categorized as injectable and oral. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented as hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

The report analyzes factors affecting androgen deprivation therapy market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the androgen deprivation therapy market in these regions.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Androgen Deprivation Therapy Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Androgen Deprivation Therapy market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Androgen Deprivation Therapy Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Androgen Deprivation Therapy

Chapter 4: Presenting the Androgen Deprivation Therapy Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Androgen Deprivation Therapy market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

