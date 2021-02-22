The US TV mount market is accounted to US$ 1,953.6 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,319.2 million by 2027.

Booming demand for TV sets from the residential sector is driving the US TV mount market. Pertaining to the substantial growth in the residential sector due to demographic trends, low mortgage rates, as well as increased household income. The residential sector is progressing rising owing to positive impulse from consumer demand, which is further influencing the US TV mount market.

Company Profiles

Atdec pty ltd.

Display Mount Pro Co., Ltd

ERGOTRON INC

Legrand AV Division

Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp

Mount-It!

Omnimount

Peerless-AV

Promounts

Shenzhen Xinadda Ir-Pi Products co., Ltd

Several Advantages Offered by TV Mounts Is Propelling the Market Growth

With advancements in the TV screen technology, the new TVs are now lighter and thinner than before, which allows the users to mount them on the wall easily. One of the major benefits offered by TV mounts is space-saving. Also, mounting the TV set at a right angle as per the convenience of the user enables in preventing eye or neck strain. Further, full-Motion wall mount provides additional benefit to adjust the TV at multiple angles, which is adding inputs to the growth of the US TV mount market. Moreover, mounting a TV at a higher level helps in preventing it from children and pets and eliminates the risk of damage. In commercial spaces, installing TVs at height is of paramount significance, restricting access only to authorized individuals. Another important benefit offered by TV mounts is safeguarding the TV set. Mounting it on the wall helps to place the TV in a secured location, thus, securing today’s highly fragile television sets. Attributed to the mentioned benefits of TV mounts, the market is expected to flourish during the coming years.

Flourishing demand for Lightweight TV Screens Offers Opportunity for the US TV Mount Market Growth

TV mounts are suitable and space-saving solutions for lightweight TVs, including LCD, LED, and Plasma TVs. In the current scenario, demand for LCD and LED TVs is witnessing massive growth pertaining to an increase in residential and commercial infrastructure such as malls, hotels, hospitals, and educational institutions. The LCD TV market has reached its maturity stage; however, replacement demand is expected to be the major driving factor for lightweight TVs in the US, which in turn fueling the market growth for the US TV mount. As per the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), demand for 8K, 4K Ultra HD, and OLED-based displays is witnessing high growth, which might reduce the sales of LCD TV in the US 2019. Moreover, individuals are replacing old CRT TVs with flat-panel LCD TVs. Upgrades are to be driven by large-screen models and sets highlighting 4K UHD resolution and HDR technology. Hence, factors, as mentioned above, are expected to boost the market for TV’s new technology and in turn supporting the installation of TV mounts during the forecast period.

The US TV mount market by application has been categorized into residential and commercial. The residential sector is witnessing an increase in the installations of TV mounts owing to increasing purchase of flat screen TVs as well as rising living standards of people. Increasing urbanization in most of the developing nations as well as the developed nations have led to the increased residential constructions. This has resulted in increased demand for TVs, which has thrown a positive impact in the growth of the US TV mount market. The commercial segment includes installation of TV mounts in commercial places such as shopping malls, airports, railway stations, bus stations, hospitals, offices, stadiums, and hotels among others. With the growing infrastructure development worldwide particularly, in the developing economies, the growth of TV installation is increasing. This has resulted in increasing demand for TV mounts.

