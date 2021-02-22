The North America high flow nasal cannula market is expected to reach US$ 4,261.14 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,644.50 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 11.3% from 2020-2027.
The key factors that are driving the growth of the High-Flow Nasal Cannula market are increasing government initiatives and growing asthma cases. However, the factors restraining the market growth are adverse effects or risk of high flow nasal cannula.
Significant funding is provided to ensure that quality clinical research is conducted into chronic respiratory conditions, and to maintain national monitoring and surveillance measures. Programs that support the management and treatment of chronic respiratory conditions include The Medicare Benefits Schedule, The Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, and investments in arthritis research through the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) for research into chronic respiratory conditions. The agenda of these programs is to improve the care of patients with multiple and complex chronic diseases, including asthma and COPD. Funding has been provided to organizations such as Asthma Australia, the National Asthma Council, and the Lung Foundation.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COPD is the third leading cause of death in the United States. During the year 2013 to 2017, an estimated 2.4 million U.S. working adults aged above 18 years had COPD who never smoked. The highest COPD prevalence among non-smokers were in the information (3.3%) and mining (3.1%) industries and office and administrative support occupation workers (3.3%). Also, COPD prevalence are higher in women as compared to men. As pet the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP), the burden of respiratory diseases affects not only the patients but also their families, children, and their nearby neighborhoods, cities, and states.
US High Flow Nasal Cannula Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
North America High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market – By Component
- Air Oxygen Blender
- Nasal Cannula
- Heated Inspiratory Circuit
- Active Humidifier
North America High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market – By Application
- Bronchiectasis
- Acute Respiratory Failure
- Acute Heart Failure
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
North America High-Flow Nasal Cannula Market – By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Long-Term Care Centers
North America High Flow Nasal Cannula market
By Country
- NORTH AMERICA
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
