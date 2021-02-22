Europe narcolepsy market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,532.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 671.1Mn in 2018. The Narcolepsy market is expected to rise with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2020-2027.
The narcolepsy market is estimated to grow due to the key driving factors such as growing research and developments and increasing awareness across the region. However, the factor such as challenges related to narcolepsy is likely to act as major restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Narcolepsy is a rare chronic sleep disorder that is caused due to the loss of neurons that produces hypocretin. Various developments have been made to make medicines that can reduce the symptoms of narcolepsy. Several research and developments are being conducted across countries such as Germany, the UK, and other countries in the European region. For instance, in April 2019, in Germany, research and development activities were carried out at Inserm and Université de Montpellier. The research was conducted in collaboration with international teams that helped to conducted studies for epidemiological and clinical research for the drug Solriamfetol among the people living with narcolepsy.
Company Profiles
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Graymark Healthcare, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Mylan N.V.
- BIOPROJET
- Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc
In addition, the study was conducted in collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, the company has invested in the trial, and it also holds a license to develop and commercialize Solriamfetol. The study was a phase III clinical trial, and the results showed that the drug has no side effects to the patients living with narcolepsy. Thus, owing to growing research and development activities for narcolepsy is likely to enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Germany Narcolepsy Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
Europe Narcolepsy – Market Segmentation
Europe Narcolepsy Market – By Type
- Narcolepsy with Cataplexy
- Narcolepsy without Cataplexy
- Secondary Narcolepsy
Europe Market – By Product
- Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants
- Sodium Oxybate
- Antidepressants
Europe Market – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
By Geography
- Europe
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
