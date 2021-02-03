AI in Medical Imaging Market Size, Growth | Industry Analysis Report, 2027 – Medtronic , EchoNous, Enlitic, Intel and NVIDIA

Artificial intelligence (AI) is field of the computer science that allows machine to do interactive functions similar to humans. The AI allow systems to do activities such as speech recognition, learning, data monitoring, data recording and more. The use of AI technology in medical imaging allows to capture the part of the body and it visualizes the affected areas and assists in the treatments.

The AI in medical imaging market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the technology for the medical devices, rise in the development for the healthcare infrastructure and rise in the investments for the automated healthcare facilities among the others. The market is likely to widen up opportunities for the market players to expand their business in the emerging regions.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. General Electric

2. IBM Watson Health

3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

4. SAMSUNG HEALTHCARE

5. Medtronic

6. EchoNous, Inc.

7. Enlitic, Inc.

8. Siemens Healthcare GmbH

9. Intel Corporation

10. NVIDIA Corporation

Worldwide AI in Medical Imaging Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the AI in Medical Imaging Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global AI in Medical Imaging Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global AI in Medical Imaging Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Air Cargo players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global AI in Medical Imaging Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall AI in Medical Imaging Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key AI in Medical Imaging Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

