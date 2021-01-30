Global Automotive Camera Market Size Study By Application By Technology And Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global automotive camera market is valued approximately USD 11.4 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing consumer demand for active safety systems, rise in number of road fatalities are driving the automotive camera market. Automotive camera is an onboard camera, which is designed to capture the highest quality video to extend visibility for enhancing the safety of the driver. For instance, as per The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there are 210 fatalities and 15,000 injuries annually due to back-over crashes. Increasing demand of consumer vehicles across various economies would promote the adoption of automotive cameras for safety. According to report of OICA, over 268,458 vehicles were manufactured in Argentina in 2017, 830,346 in India and 203,264 vehicles were manufactured in Russia. Thus, growing demand of vehicles across various countries would drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Top Key Players of this Report

– Aptiv PLC (Delphi Automotive PLC)

– Automation Engineering Inc. (mycronic ab)

– Autoliv, Inc.

– Continental ag

– Magna International Inc.

– Mobileye N.V

– Omnivision Technologies Inc.

– Robert Bosch Gmbh

– Stonkam co., ltd.

– Valeo

On the basis of segmentation, the Automotive Camera market is segmented into Application, Technology and Vehicle Type. Application segment is segmented into Park assist system, Lane departure warning system, Adaptive cruise control system, Autonomous emergency braking system and Blind spot detection. Technology segment is further divided into Infrared cameras, Thermal cameras and Digital cameras and Vehicle Type includes Passenger vehicles, Light commercial vehicles and Heavy commercial vehicles.

The regional analysis of global automotive camera market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

– Park assist system

– Lane departure warning system

– Adaptive cruise control system

– Autonomous emergency braking system

– Blind spot detection

By Technology:

– infrared cameras

– Thermal cameras

– Digital cameras

By Vehicle Type:

– Passenger vehicles

– Light commercial vehicles

– Heavy commercial vehicles

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global Automotive Camera Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Camera Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Camera Market, By Application

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Camera Market, By Technology

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Camera Market, By Vehicle Type

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Camera Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

